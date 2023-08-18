The wrongful raids on a rural Kansas newspaper office and publisher’s home last week offer some stark lessons that resonate well beyond central Kansas.
In Marion, Kan., an agricultural community of about 1,900 people northeast of Wichita, the wheels of justice went far off the rails when a local police chief obtained a search warrant and raided the local newspaper office and newspaper publisher’s personal residence, seizing computers, personal cell- phones, notes and office equipment. It was a boldly inappropriate action that appeared to violate the newspaper’s legal rights under the state’s shield law and violate the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment. It was a bold abuse of government power.
Just days later, the Marion County prosecutor said the raids were not justified and the seized property should never have been taken. The newspaper publisher said he believed the raids were carried out because the newspaper was asking questions about the police chief’s background.
Meanwhile, the small staff of the weekly newspaper — including a former Enid News & Eagle reporter, Phyllis Zorn — scrambled to produce their next edition without their equipment. Overnight the newspaper staff and local police had become the center of a national debate about press freedom. It shows that threats against journalists and newspapers are serious, even in the quiet towns of rural middle America.
Especially in smaller communities, motivation and trust are critical factors in public leadership. What motivates people in a public position of authority and responsibility? Do rural county, city, school and public safety officials serve out of a sense of public service? Or, are they seeking to gain some personal advantage? Do public officials take seriously the responsibility of their roles? Do they look out for the public good, or do they seek personal benefit from their public office?
The news media, especially local newspapers, have a special watchdog role when it comes to local government. That’s why special protections apply to search and seizure of the media. Or, special protections are supposed to apply.
But all people, not just the media, have protected First Amendment rights to free speech. All people, not just the media, must insist that abuse of power is stopped.
