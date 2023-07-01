Oklahoma Human Services is going about things in a different way now.
Rather than being located in one large building at 2405 Mercer, as it had been for many years, services now will be in three locations more centrally located.
The idea is for Oklahoma Human Services to trade its large buildings across the state, some with more than 30,000 square feet of space, to smaller, more strategically located and designed locations. After the COVID-19 pandemic, much of Oklahoma Human Services’ staff shifted to telework, working outside of the office and attending office meetings only when necessary.
On Thursday, the agency had a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location at 119 E. Broadway. That office will handle the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP; Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, TANF; health related and medical services; child care subsidies; and child support and custody information.
The Department of Child Welfare Services now will be located at the Child Advocacy Council Campus, 1002 E. Broadway.
Oklahoma Human Services’ main administrative office will be located at Enid Health, located at 10th and Garriott. This site will be for internal operations, space for large conference rooms and where teleworkers can meet and use offices.
The change is all part of the Service First strategy, launched in May 2020, whereby Oklahoma Human Services will prioritize the families it serves and its workforce over physical structures.
Under the Service First plan, the agency will move away from building ownership to a leasing model, as well as strengthening its digital infrastructure to meet customers where they are, which is mostly online.
As with any change, it will take a bit for people to get used to the new way of conducting business. We hope the transition period is short and that this new process reaches its intended goal of prioritizing families and services.
