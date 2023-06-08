Kudos to Oklahoma lawmakers who this year passed legislation to fund a statewide program to provide better legal representation for children and parents in the child welfare system.
The state will spend $4.6 million on the Family Representation and Advocacy Program to pay and train attorneys to work with parents and kids and manage caseloads
Lawmakers agreed this session to fund the first year of a statewide program to provide better legal representation for children and parents in the child welfare system.
The program will be housed under the Administrative Office of the Courts, to pay and train attorneys to work with parents and kids, manage caseloads and provide support during court cases. The program also will coordinate with social workers and other staff to help families.
Oklahoma has had a real problem with the amount of time children spend in state custody. Many families that have the highest potential to be reunited are still falling through the cracks due to lack of resources. The Oklahoma Department of Human Services and other advocacy groups for children in the child welfare system have been desperately trying to minimize the tine children spend in state custody.
The state has not had the funding to provide parents who lose custody through the child welfare system to have an attorney. This new program will provide more resources for those parents.
According to an article by The Frontier, preliminary data from a parent representation program in Tulsa County shows that parents who receive high-quality legal representation are more likely to be reunited with their kids, who spend less time in state custody. Lawmakers pointed to that early success to make a case for statewide funding.
More funding will be needed to sustain the program. In fact, lawmakers had asked for more than $20 million; however, this will be enough to get the ball rolling with staff and an office.
The more Oklahoma lawmakers embrace the concept of working with vulnerable families to provide a safe and loving home for their children, the better off our state will be.
It’s just one more step that needs to be taken to ensure improved outcomes in helping families raise healthy and resilient children.
