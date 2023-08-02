Oklahoma Military Museum is taking shape at Oakwood Mall, but plans are in the works for something even bigger and better.
Elaine Johns, executive director of the Woodring Wall of Honor, said the museum, located in the old Sears location in the mall, will be dedicated on Nov. 4, 2023, kicking off a week of celebrations for Veterans Week.
The ultimate goal, though, is to raise enough money to build a new museum building near Enid Woodring Regional Airport. The 40,000- to 50,000-square-foot facility would cost an estimated $11 million.
Johns also has even bigger plans.
“Opening this exhibit at the mall will show the community the need for this big undertaking,” she said. “Having 40 acres of land would allow us the space to build a world class military museum, outdoor children’s park, green space for our tank/vehicle tracks, outdoor static equipment trails, meeting rooms, hangar hotels, RV and general parking, a War on Terrorism Monument along with a Gold Star Monument. This would be a great companion to our Oklahoma Vietnam War Memorial and living walls at our current location at the Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park at Enid Woodring Regional Airport. Our plans also include the dream of establishing a military veterans cemetery which mirrors headstones like Arlington National Cemetery.”
The goal of the mall exhibit is to showcase the collection, much of which came from a defunct museum in Augusta, Kan., and to try and raise funds for the bigger goals.
The exhibits on display at Oakwood Mall include a Jenny aircraft, from the era of the famed Charles Lindbergh. The Woodring Wall of Honor recently acquired a Huey helicopter, used extensively in the Vietnam War, but it currently is unknown if that will be on display at the mall. There are numerous cockpits from fighter aircraft, including a Russian MiG cockpit and a P-38 cockpit as well as an exhibit about “Top Gun.” There also will be around 400 model aircraft on display, as well as an exhibit on the Constitution and on George Washington. The museum also will feature exhibits from some of America’s wartime enemies, such as Nazi Germany and the Viet Cong, in order to help tell the story of America’s mission of freedom.
Johns has always had big dreams when it comes to honoring veterans, and she always seems to find a way to make her dreams come true.
We know that Enid will embrace this effort, and we hope the rest of Oklahoma joins. This museum has the potential to bring people in from across the state and nation.
