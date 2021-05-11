We keep learning about how the COVID pandemic has changed the way we do business, and apparently, it’s also changed the way lobbyists do business when it comes to interactions with Oklahoma state legislators.
Oklahoma Watch reported that lobbyists are spending less money wining and dining lawmakers since the COVID outbreak, particularly with big events.
Of course, that makes sense when the state Capitol was pretty much shut down during the legislative session last year due to COVID protocols, which included social distancing, fewer seats in committee rooms, mask requirements and such. Recently released Ethics Commission reports show spending by lobbyists is at the lowest levels since at least 2015.
The Oklahoma Watch review found that the average lawmaker has received an average of $727 in food, drinks or other gifts as of May. Lobbyists are still buying food, drinks and other small gifts; however, they have shied away from holding big events. We expect this trend will continue since it is probably much cheaper for the lobbyists to pony up a meal or two rather than have a large or elaborate event.
Some lawmakers have few qualms about taking meals or gifts from lobbyists while there are a very few others who don’t take any of these. Meals seem to be the most popular way lobbyists spend money on politicians.
The bottom line is legislators do need lobbyists. Lobbying always seems to have a negative connotation to it; however, lobbyists do play an important role in government. Legislators are not and cannot be experts on every bill before them. They depend on lobbyists or advocates to help educate them on pros and cons of legislation.
Most lawmakers are away from home four days of the week; so, they spend money on eating out. Taking a meeting with a lobbyist during a meal time is a popular way to offset expenses. However, lawmakers receive meal and travel stipends ample enough to pay for meals. We applaud those few lawmakers who forego taking meals from lobbyists.
While Oklahoma does not have a broad ban on campaign fundraising during the legislative session, state law bans lobbyists or groups employing them from making or promising to make campaign contributions during the session.
The Oklahoma Ethics Commission provides a variety of reports to help taxpayers follow the money when it comes to lobbying. Lobbyists and legislators are required to fill out reports on these activities. These reports can be found at www.ok.gov/ethics.
