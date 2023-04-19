When people tell you who they are, believe them.
Several McCurtain County officials have told their community, the state and even the nation exactly who they are thanks to a local newspaper’s diligence in trying to hold the officials accountable to abiding by the Open Meeting Act.
The McCurtain Gazette-News reported that Sheriff Kevin Clardy, county commissioner Mark Jennings, sheriff’s office investigator Alicia Manning and jail administrator Larry Hendrix had been recorded discussing lynching Black people in Mud Creek — a rural part of the county historically known for its Ku Klux Klan rallies — following a March 6 commissioners’ meeting.
Clardy, Manning and Jennings also appeared to discuss The McCurtain Gazette-News’ Bruce and Chris Willingham, and Jennings is reported to have told Clardy and Manning “I know where two deep holes are dug if you ever need them,” with the sheriff responding, “I’ve got an excavator.”
The officials were caught on audio after Bruce Willingham left a voice-activated recorder in the commissioners’ meeting room after the public portion of the March 6 meeting had adjourned. He suspected county business still was being discussed after the meetings, so he left the recorder there. What he recorded has shocked the community, and it has prompted state officials to call for the officials to immediately resign.
Their comments have rightly caused Black members of the community to be concerned for their safety. And, their comments regarding taking a “hit” out on the local newspaper reporters have demonstrated how bold many politicians have become in demonizing the press simply for acting as watchdogs against their malfeasance.
This incident demonstrates the highest level of contempt, unprofessionalism, corruption and incompetence in these officials, and for their own accountability to their constituents. This group has even doubled down, saying they will investigate the journalists for breaking the law by leaving the recording device.
Their complaint has no merit, as freedom of information experts have pointed out, since they had no reasonable expectation of privacy given they were in a public building and in a public meeting room. It just continues to show the contempt they have for being held accountable to those they were elected to serve.
News broke mid-day Wednesday that Commissioner Jennings has resigned. The best resolution to this situation is for the rest of the individuals caught in this to resign immediately and let the community move forward. They have no excuse for their behavior. If they continue to deflect, they will do the community more harm than already has been done.
