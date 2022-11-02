Nominations will close soon to honor the 2022 Pillar of the Plains.
The Enid News & Eagle, along with community partners, created Pillar of the Plains in 2003. The ceremony honors local people who have been active in the community, improved the quality of life and made the Enid area a better place in which to live, work and play.
Why did we start this recognition? Every community has citizen and business awards that are given to deserving individuals each year. The honorees are recognized each year for their service to the community.
The Pillar of the Plains award is meant to honor a lifetime of service. These folks may be well known, but they also may be folks who work behind the scenes. Our Pillars of the Plains honorees demonstrate core ethical values, such as trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, integrity, fairness, caring and citizenship.
Each year, the Enid News & Eagle receives nominations of individuals deserving of this recognition. What’s been so wonderful about this award is that our community has literally hundreds of deserving nominees who fit the criteria of being a Pillar of the Plains.
Past Pillars of the Plains are Bert Mackie, the late Lee Thompson, Janet Cordell, the late Lew Ward, Dr. Charles Ogle, Becky Cummings, Dr. Jerry Blankenship, April Danahy, Doug Frantz, Martie Oyler, Gail Wynne, Paul Allen, Cheryl Evans, Dr. Barry Pollard, James “Jim” Strate, Cheri Ezzell, Myra Ward and last year, Clayton Nolen.
