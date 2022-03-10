We were glad to see our Enid state representative have to answer questions regarding his support of a private school voucher bill that local educators say will be damaging to the public education system.
Enid community leaders visited the state Capitol on Tuesday to get updates from the legislators, and the consensus of Enid leaders is that the voucher bill that local state Rep. Chad Caldwell and Gov. Kevin Stitt support will hurt the public education system.
Under the proposal, any student eligible to enroll in a public school would be eligible for a voucher, which could be used to pay for a range of education services, including private-school tuition. Money deposited into the account comes from the per-pupil allotment of state funding already dedicated for the education of a child.
We’ve previously laid out our reasons for opposing the bill. We agree with local educators that proposals like the Oklahoma Empowerment Act would take much-needed funding (and resources) away from public schools. We are concerned it will diminish the quality of education for many students in our state.
In his remarks, Caldwell told the group that he will not change his position on the school voucher plan, no matter how many of his constituents asked him to oppose the bill. Several of his colleagues, however, including Sen. Roland Pederson and Rep. Carl Newton, told the group they would not support the bill.
House Speaker Charles McCall said the full House won’t hear the bill, even though Caldwell contends it could get through as part of budget negotiations. We expect this proposal will go down to the wire, but we hope that McCall sticks to his guns and the measure is eventually dropped.
