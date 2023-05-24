It appears that former Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb is going to have to build some bridges with faculty and donors at the University of Central Oklahoma when he takes over a university president in July.
The Oklahoman reported that faculty leaders at UCO are “deeply troubled” about his appointment and large donor, Paycom founder Chad Richison, believes Lamb is unqualified and was appointed to the position as a “repayment of political favors.”
Lamb’s background is as an attorney, a politician and a U.S. Secret Service agent.
Faculty members are concerned that a non-academic has been appointed; however, perhaps they’ve forgotten some of their own university history of a former president who moved the university forward in a very dramatic way – former Gov. George Nigh.
Nigh served five years as president of UCO, and at the end of his tenure, faculty and donors were very pleased with how he moved the university forward. He pushed aggressively for many capital improvements at the university, and he grew the foundation.
Nigh had no experience as an academic, and he didn’t pretend to; however, he led the university admirably. He was followed by another non-academic, who was also an attorney.
Look at some other university presidential appointments in recent history. David Boren, an attorney and politician, led the University of Oklahoma for 24 years. Burns Hargis, an attorney and politician, led Oklahoma State University for 13 years. Both universities saw vast improvements during their tenures.
We understand when faculty feel left out of the hiring process for universities, but that is also a trend that has been occurring in many university president hires over the years. It seems as though more universities are looking for different qualifications than what was traditional maybe 20-25 years ago.
Just because someone isn’t an academic doesn’t mean they can’t run a university. What a university needs in their president is someone who can navigate the political waters and also raise money.
We’ll see how Lamb navigates these troubled waters, and we hope he is able for forge favorable relationships with his critics by doing a good job and moving the university forward in a positive way.
