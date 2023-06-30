Ground was broken this week to signify some important work that will be done at Enid Woodring Regional Airport.
The three major improvements are reconstruction of the crosswind runway, a joint-hangar and reconstruction of the south ramp.
The runway’s asphalt will be torn out and replaced with concrete, while the south ramp’s surface also will be torn out and replaced with new concrete.
The joint-use hangar will measure 120 feet by 120 feet and will be heated. It will be built next to the existing joint-use hangar.
Woodring is important to civilian traffic, serving as a way for people to come to Enid for business or personal reasons.
But, the airport also is a vital part of Vance Air Force Base’s ability to perform its mission of training pilots.
Student pilots use Woodring quite often during their training, and the base sends aircraft there during severe weather to be sheltered in the existing joint-use hangar. The second hangar will increase the ability of Woodring to keep Vance airplanes safe.
The importance of Woodring to Vance becomes more apparent when work is being done at Vance. Woodring essentially serves as another runaway for Vance planes.
The plan is for the renovations at Woodring to be completed by summer 2024.
We are glad to see the work being put into what is definitely a key part of our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.