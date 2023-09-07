Oklahoma has a chance to enhance its standing as an energy-producing state if the federal Department of Energy approves an application by Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana to be designated a “hydrogen hub.”
Such a designation could unlock the door to substantial federal funding for developing creative hydrogen-related projects. Already, in anticipation of funding, numerous hydrogen initiatives are in the works, according to former Oklahoma Energy Secretary Ken Wagner. Most such projects remain confidential until a decision on federal incentives becomes official.
Hydrogen would be another creative addition to the state’s energy mix. Oklahoma already has one of the best mixes of energy sources, with abundant wind power and natural gas production being the most visible in Northwest Oklahoma. Coal-fired power plants, solar power and water-driven hydro power production also are part of the mix. Even fusion energy is being studied.
Oklahoma as a state has embraced an “all of the above” energy policy, with great respect for traditionally strong petroleum production while placing incentives on development of renewable energy.
Overall, Oklahoma produces more power than it consumes, and the state remains a net power exporter to other parts of the nation.
State officials believe Oklahoma and the Oklahoma-Arkansas-Louisiana application for hub status have a strong chance of qualifying for part of the $8 billion earmarked in the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for growing the hydrogen industry. Even a fraction of that total would be a huge boon to the state’s economy and a great fit for the Sooner State.
