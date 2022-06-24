“This gun legislation will not solve the problem.”
“I’m not going to vote to take gun rights away from law-abiding citizens.”
How many times have we heard these statements from lawmakers who have refused to take a stand for public safety and consider any type of legislation regarding gun safety, gun responsibility and gun access?
They mainly tout as solutions more mental health services or funding for security measures at schools, such as locks, panic buttons, safe rooms, security guards, etc. — all of which are needed but still only address part of the problem.
Those opposing any type of limitations or restrictions on gun access point to “character” and “moral decline” as the problem. Certainly, they are correct. However, in a culture of moral decline and desensitization to violence and the value of life, is it really OK to ignore the most common instruments of destruction that are used to wreak havoc among the innocent by those in “moral or mental decline?”
The Second Amendment is sacred. Our founders believed that for our new nation to have true liberty, its citizens must have the right to protect themselves. They were right, of course. But, that does not mean that every citizen should be armed with military-style weapons that are not meant for self-protection, but for destruction.
The American public, including Oklahomans, are starting to get fed up with the inaction of lawmakers in providing tangible and meaningful solutions to mass shootings.
According to new poll numbers from public affairs firm Amber Integrated, for the first time, “gun control” was one of the top three important issues to Oklahomans answering that survey. It was the top choice among independent voters, second among Democrats and tied for fifth among Republican voters.
The U.S. Senate — with bipartisan support — passed what can be considered a compromise bill this week. It would toughen background checks for youngest gun buyers, keep firearms from domestic violence offenders and incentivize states to put in place red flag laws that would make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people considered dangerous. It would also fund local programs for school safety, mental health and violence preservation.
Neither Oklahoma senator voted for the bill. The bill was approved in the House on Friday, with 14 Republicans joining Democrats in voting in favor; however, none of Oklahoma’s five representatives voted for the bill. Why? Because every one of our U.S. congressional seats are up for election this year.
Additionally, Oklahoma’s U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas said it succinctly at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting a couple weeks ago that since Oklahoma has passed some of the “most intense” 2nd Amendment gun laws, the federal delegation has taken notice and understands the state’s stance on the issue.
While it’s true that Oklahomans, by far, agree that law-abiding citizens should have the right to keep and bear arms, it doesn’t necessarily mean they believe that there should be no restriction whatsoever.
None of the measures passed would keep firearms out of the hands of law-abiding citizens. Even the red flag measure, which could be the most questionable, is left up to states to determine. So, it is a huge compromise, and in our opinion, an important step forward.
