Transparency is more important than ever in government, and each year Freedom of Information Oklahoma celebrates those agencies and government officials who do it right, and they also point out those who are doing it wrong.
FOI Oklahoma works to exemplify the goal to open and transparent government in Oklahoma.
Notable awardees this year include Kathryn Gardner, an attorney with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press (RCFP), for her work with news organizations across the state to champion freedom of press and information issues. Gardner’s work is made possible through a grant from RCFP. She has filed numerous lawsuits holding accountable agencies that have neglected their responsibilities under Oklahoma’s Open Meetings and Open Records Acts.
Oklahoma Press Association Vice President Mark Thomas also is honored for his tireless advocacy of freedom of information and open meetings. He can be found each legislative session walking the halls and talking to legislators about bills that threaten transparency or the ability of news organizations to do their job.
State Auditor Cindy Byrd also is honored this year for releasing an audit that found critical errors in the way Oklahoma spent millions of dollars in federal relief money related to the COVID pandemic. Despite pressure not to, Byrd released the audit in keeping with the spirit of the Oklahoma Open Records Act’s mandate on public transparency.
Several lawmakers also are being recognized for their work in protecting transparency, including Sen. Casey Murdock, Sen. Julia Kirt, Sen. Kay Floyd and Rep. Carl Newton for authoring Senate Bill 1695, which amended the rules of the Ethics Commission to require all state officers who are appointed by the governor as director of an agency or as a cabinet member to be subject to financial disclosure requirement. The Oklahoma House of Representatives also is commended for passing the bill 85-0 and the Senate for passing the bill 45-0.
After Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed the legislation, both houses voted to override that veto and the bill became law Nov 1, 2022.
Unfortunately, the governor and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority are being recognized with FOIO’s Black Hole Award. Black Hole recipients are not honored, but called out for thwarting transparency or the free flow of information.
Oklahomans need to understand the importance of transparency is not a partisan issue. It doesn’t matter which “team” you cheer for in the political realm, but how well your government officials represent your best interests by providing you, the citizens, the opportunity to have the information to know what is going on within your government.
