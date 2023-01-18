How many of you get in your car, and you just instantly reach for your seat belt and latch it?
It seems automatic, right? Oklahoma’s mandatory seat belt law has been in effect since 1987, so it seems odd that it wouldn’t just be second nature to latch your seat belt when you get in the car. Also, automobile manufacturers have built in alarm systems now for most cars in the front and back seats that will let you know that your seat belt isn’t latched.
Yet, in Oklahoma, a loophole does not require that people in the backseat be belted in. In particular, the law does not require anyone 8 and older be buckled in.
Oklahoma used to require all children to wear seat belts, but in 2016, legislators revamped the law in an effort to improve infant and car seat restraint laws. Somehow, legislators “inadvertently forgot” to add back in the section requiring children 8 and older to wear a seat belt.
A proposal by a Democratic lawmaker wants to fix that loophole; however, we’re already hearing that it will be a “tough sell” to get it passed in the Legislature, despite Oklahoma having one of the highest accident fatality rates in the country. This bill has been unsuccessfully proposed five years in a row.
Most child advocacy groups in Oklahoma are in support of this law because it will save the lives of children riding in the backseat. Yet, many in the Republican majority have stalled legislation over the years, calling it government overreach.
Come on. That just doesn’t make any sense when we know how seat belts save lives, and we know how vulnerable young children in particular can be in a car crash.
Between 2017 and 2021, 33 unrestrained children 12 and under died in crashes, Oklahoma Highway Safety Office reported this past week.
We implore legislators to use common sense and make the change in Oklahoma’s seat belt law to correct this problem and require children to be buckled up in the backseat.
Let’s don’t go another year without fixing this.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.