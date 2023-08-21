Representatives of the City of Enid and Garfield County owe their residents and taxpayers a serious effort at resolving a lingering dispute over what offenders can be locked up at Garfield County Detention Facility and what costs are involved.
Mediation will begin this week.
For most of the last 20 years, city and county public safety officers have operated under an informal or formal agreement under which city police could put offenders in the county jail for violations of municipal laws. Often those violations were lower-level offenses such as shoplifting, public intoxication, trespassing or driving without a license or insurance. The city, in turn, gave the county jail free services and/or direct payments exceeding $100,000.
Problems boiled to the surface within the last two years when police would arrest offenders who were homeless and carried their possessions in their backpack or bicycle. The county jail, located on 10th Street in southeast Enid, did not have appropriate lockers for storing that quantity of personal possessions. The county jail also has been chronically overcrowded. Plus, money is always an issue and voters countywide have twice rejected an additional sales tax to help pay for jail operations and expansion.
Earlier this year, Enid City Commission accused Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority, which operates the jail, of breach of contract. The city’s solution was to quit sending people to jail for minor, municipal law violations. Now, when minor offenses are involved, police will issue a citation and release the offender. Most other people who might previously have been charged with a city violation now are arrested for violating a state law, and they are booked into the county jail just as they have been in the past.
Two consequences of the city’s change: some increased workload has shifted to county prosecutors at the District Attorney’s Office. Plus, when people are charged with more serious crimes, the consequences can be more severe. For example, shoplifting as a state offense could result in a person losing their professional license as a nurse, in some situations. That job loss might not occur with a lesser municipal conviction, if police still had that option.
The dispute involves other issues as well. However, none of the issues are a significant risk to public safety as the jail, police and sheriff’s officers continue to handle most crimes and inmates as they have for many years.
The county and city need to resolve this dispute so it doesn’t bleed over into other situations where the two local units of government must work together. The county and city are really similar, both taxpayer-supported public entities with elected officials making decisions. Enid residents make up 82% of the county’s population. The county’s tax base is largely located within city limits. And, most of the county’s jail inmates committed crimes within the Enid city limits as well.
This squabble needs resolved. The leaders meeting this week need to commit to finding solutions to both financial and procedural issues.
