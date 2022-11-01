Well, after what seems like a perpetual campaign season, the time is finally here.
In-person early voting begins today for the mid-term elections for 2022. Those who want to take advantage of the early voting period will have to go to Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing. Hours for early voting are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
In other area counties, check with your election board, but most likely that is where you can cast an early ballot as well.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day Tuesday, and voters will have to go to their designated polling places. Anyone who is in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
The Oklahoma Legislature deserves kudos for adding an extra day to the early voting process. That was done in 2021. We believe it helps a great deal to offer more early voting options, and it’s another reason we believe Oklahoma has one of the best-run election systems in the nation.
As always, we encourage voters to know their ballot before they get to the polls so they can be prepared to vote. The sample ballots are online. Simply put in your name and location, and you will see the ballot that applies to you.
Voter turnout is extremely important, and we encourage all registered voters to not miss this opportunity to vote. Voting is a privilege and a right, and it is not one to be taken lightly. The more people who become informed and exercise their right and privilege to vote, the better chance we have as a state to get the representation that will benefit all of us.
