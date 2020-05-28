We hope the person flying a drone last week that disrupted operations at Vance Air Force Base had their fun and learned their lesson.
We hope we don’t see a repeat performance, and we hope it doesn’t inspire some copycat drone operators.
On May 20, a T-38 pilot reported seeing a drone at 1,500 feet above the ground in the area of Chisholm High School and Golden Oaks Senior Living, within the flight path of Vance aircraft. The T-38 came within 1,000 feet of the drone, according to Vance officials, “close enough that the pilot could spot the drone as he passed it.”
The pilot reported the drone to the base supervisor of flying, and the base subsequently reported the incident to Enid Police Department and filed a report with the Air Force’s Air Education and Training Command. Vance leaders also halted flight operations in the T-38 pattern for nearly two hours and “multiple training opportunities in the pattern were lost (practice landings and emergency patterns) due to this drone,” according to the base.
EPD and Garfield County Sheriff’s Office investigated, but couldn’t find the drone operator.
What this person was doing is illegal. Federal Aviation Administration rules require drones to fly no more than 400 feet above ground level. There also are rules for operating drones near airports and military bases. The FAA encourages the public to report unauthorized drone operations to local law enforcement or to the local flight standards district office for Oklahoma at (405) 951-4200.
Not only was the drone flight illegal, but it is incredibly dangerous. If a plane from Vance were to hit a drone or ingest it into its engine intake, the results could be catastrophic — and deadly.
We hope everyone learned a valuable lesson from this incident. Follow the rules for drone use, and use common sense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.