Today is Giving Tuesday, a day that encourages people to give back in whatever ways they can. It presents nonprofit organizations with the chance to raise even more money than they would on an average day of giving, which is why many organizations create special campaigns to participate in this day of giving.
Giving Tuesday has become a global phenomenon. Since its founding in the United States, Giving Tuesday has expanded worldwide largely due to easy sharing on social media platforms using #GivingTuesday. Giving Tuesday in 2021 raised a record $2.7 billion in the United States alone, with much more donated around the world.
Many non-profit organizations, big and small, have embraced Giving Tuesday and its viral effects as a way to raise some significant dollars. We encourage local non-profits to advertise the opportunities to give during Giving Tuesday. We also encourage those who support certain charities to give during Giving Tuesday.
Many will try to donate through social media platforms like Facebook. While it may seem convenient for people, we encourage folks to just donate directly to the charities of their choice and not go through Facebook or another social media platform. It often takes several weeks or even months for those donations to get through. Many non-profits have an easy online donation option themselves, so take advantage of that.
Also, check with your preferred charities to see if they have matching opportunities for Giving Tuesday. Sometimes, a donor or foundation will offer to match donations up to a certain point. This would be most beneficial to donors for charities closer to home, like Enid, Northwest Oklahoma and Oklahoma in general.
However, be aware that big national charities that have matching opportunities usually get those matches made very early in their campaigns. Sometimes, it has do to with the time zone difference. If a charity is located on the East Coast, those matches could be used up way before anyone in Oklahoma has an opportunity to have their donations matched.
Thanks to all who will take advantage of Giving Tuesday to support their preferred non-profit organizations. These organizations work hard and they do a very good job of leveraging their donation dollars to get the most use out of them.
