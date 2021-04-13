President Joe Biden’s decision to order a commission to study whether the U.S. Supreme Court needs an update — primarily whether the Court needs to add justices — is nothing but an attempt to overthrow the legal prerogatives of the previous administration and U.S. Senate.
The Democrats complained during the election that President Donald Trump was able to nominate and get appointed three justices during his one term in office. So, now that they control the White House and the Senate, they want to negate the 6-3 conservative majority by either adding more justices or implementing term limits for justices.
It’s called court-packing, and it is an effort to manipulate the Supreme Court membership for partisan purposes. Nobody with any credible political stature really thinks packing the court is a good idea, not even President Biden back in 1993, who staunchly opposed such a proposal as a “bonehead idea.”
Even two of the liberal high court heroes of the past three decades, the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and current Justice Stephen Breyer, have argued strongly against court-packing.
The U.S. Supreme Court is the highest court in the land for all cases and controversies arising under the Constitution of the laws of the United States. Each Supreme Court justice appointment is of consequence because of the enormous judicial power the Supreme Court exercises as the highest appellate court in the federal judiciary.
While the sitting president has the prerogative to appoint his or her choice for the Court if a vacancy comes available, the nomination is vetted through hearings in the U.S. Senate. In recent years, the nomination process has become hyper-partisan and rancorous and political theater.
While we all bemoan the partisan attempts by both parties to extend political influence onto the Court, for the most part, the nomination process works, and the Court operates as it should. Justices may often be nominated based on their political perceptions and political beliefs, but they are tasked with refraining from allowing their biases to impact their judicial rulings. It typically balances out.
Change is constant, and power eventually ebbs. The Democrats now hold the White House, U.S. House and tie-breaking ability over the U.S. Senate. They hold power over nominating judges to the other branches of the federal judiciary. They have the deciding vote in the Senate.
Restructuring the Supreme Court by adding justices could have lasting repercussions, primarily weakening and delegitimizing the stature of the Court. Hopefully, this commission comes to that logical conclusion as well.
