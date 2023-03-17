Why the subject of corporal punishment for disabled children in school is even a debate in 2023 is, quite frankly, beyond comprehension.
Yet, here we are. A bill was presented on Tuesday to ban the practice, and, unfortunately it did not have a majority to pass. It, hopefully, will get another hearing soon because this past week when the vote was held, many lawmakers were out due to spring break.
Current state law allows school personnel to use corporal punishment on students with special needs only if the parent has provided written consent. Rep. John Talley’s legislation would fully ban the practice for any child identified to have a disability in accordance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).
State law defines corporal punishment as the “deliberate infliction of physical pain by hitting, paddling, spanking, slapping or any other physical force used as a means of discipline.”
The debate on the floor this past week was pretty surreal with some lawmakers quoting biblical Scripture as a reason to keep corporal punishment.
“He that spareth his rod hateth his son,” said Sallisaw Republican Jim Olsen, quoting from a version of Proverbs 13:24. “So it tells us that if you will not use the rod on a disobedient child, you do not love that child. That’s what the book said.”
Some lawmakers argued the proposal was taking away parental rights, but the author says it does no such thing. Others argued the measure expanded the definition of what types of disabilities are included.
Here’s the bottom line for us. Corporal punishment in schools for ALL students should be a thing of the past. Many organizations, including Prevent Child Abuse America, say not a single scientific research study demonstrates that hitting children leads to healthy, compassionate, respectful and successful adults.
As far as the “spare the rod” Scripture, we’re pretty sure that was addressing parental discipline rights — not what should happen in schools.
Parent education and support professionals who work every day to help vulnerable families raise healthy and resilient children offer many other disciplinary tactics that are proven to work better than physical punishment.
We know some despise the word “progressive,” but it’s time for our society as a whole to progress past the idea that hitting children, particularly at school, solves disciplinary problems. Schools have the opportunity to voluntarily stop the practice of corporate punishment, and hopefully more are doing so.
As far as this current bill, we hope lawmakers vote again, and this time vote overwhelmingly to ban corporal punishment at school for children with disabilities as outlined in this measure.
