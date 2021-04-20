Finally, the Chisholm National Historic Trail and the Western National Historic Trail may get the recognition they deserve for playing an integral role in Oklahoma history.
Last week, legislation was introduced to amend the National Trails System Act to include the trails. We certainly hope the legislation passes. The national designation would fulfill a longtime dream of the late Enid historian Bob Klemme, who worked tirelessly marking Oklahoma’s portion of the Chisholm Trail from the Red River to the border with Kansas. He wrote his first letter to the National Park Service 22 years ago seeking the historic designation.
Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) introduced S. 1112 and Rep. Ron Estes (R-KS) introduced HR 2512 on April 14. In the House, Rep. Estes was joined by Rep. Tracey Mann (R-KS), Rep. Jake LaTurner (R-KS), Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK), and Rep. Frank Lucas (R-OK) as original cosponsors.
In his remarks, Lucas pointed out that as our country expanded westward, the Chisholm Trail and the Western Trail became critical lifelines for the people of the Great Plains.
“Cattle ranchers across western Oklahoma have always played an integral part throughout Oklahoma’s history, establishing a number of local economies across the Plains through trade and transportation,” he said. “Designating these trails as historic trails will not only preserve the significance of these trails in Oklahoma and across the Great Plains, but it will also allow us to continue to educate generations of Americans and provide countless economic opportunities across Oklahoma.”
According to the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, more than 1.5 million head of longhorn cattle were driven up the Chisholm Trail to Abilene, KS, from 1867 to 1871. The trail crossed the Red River south of Duncan, led north through Indian Territory, including what became Enid, to Wichita and on to the railway in Abilene.
No doubt these two trails helped move our country forward and shaped the Midwestern economy. The trails embody the cowboy culture that helped shaped this route through our state. Passage of this legislation will help tourism in our area and could provide great economic benefit in the future.
