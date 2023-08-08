U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, during a recent visit to Enid, provided an update on the work Congress will face when it comes back from its August recess.
The outlook seems pretty daunting given what still needs to be done.
The U.S. House will return Sept. 12 – the Senate returns Sept. 5 — and have 12 legislative days before Oct. 1, when the new fiscal year begins, Lucas said. That not a lot to time get budgets approved without a continuing resolution to keep the government open. If either the budgets or a continuing resolution are not passed by Oct. 1 we will see a government shutdown.
That is kind of a misnomer, because some employees and services will continue. According to the Brookings Institute, government employees who provide essential services, such as air traffic control and law enforcement, will continue to work, while those deemed to not be essential will be told to stay home. However, even essential workers won’t get paid until Congress takes action to end the shutdown.
This would not be a good situation, as we’ve seen in past government shutdowns, with so many people and services are disrupted. No one wins with a government shutdown.
Lucas, during a talk to Enid Rotary Club last week, also mentioned the new Farm Bill, which is in the works and which he is helping write as a member of the House Agriculture Committee.
The Farm Bill also isn’t expected to be finished by Oct. 1, so Lucas expects the current farm legislation will be extended. He’s hoping to have a final new Farm Bill by February or March 2024.
It’s going to be hard to get the budgets completed by Oct. 1, given the divisive nature of politics these days. Hopefully, though, cooler heads will prevail and we will see at least a continuing resolution to keep the government open while the budget are hashed out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.