People around the country soon will be receiving information about the 2020 Census.
According to the U.S. Census website, https://2020census.gov, invitations to respond to the census will be delivered in the mail Thursday through March 20.
By April 1, every home in the country should have received an invitation, according to officials. The packet mailed will contain information on how to respond. There will be three ways to respond: online, by phone and by mail.
Every 10 years, the federal government takes count of the population of the country. The information is used many ways, including how many members of the U.S. House each state receives. Numbers also are used to redraw congressional and state legislative districts.
One of the most important reasons for the census is the allocation of federal funds to communities and states.
According to census data, each person uncounted accounts for about $1,675 in federal funds that won’t come into the state or community.
Think about that.
Last census, Enid fell about 200 people short of reaching 50,000 in population, Lisa Powell, executive director of Enid Regional Development Alliance, during a meeting in January.
A population of 50,000 would give Enid access to $83.75 million in federal funds.
It’s apparent from those figures that everyone does count.
Once you receive your census packet in the mail, you will have, as we said three ways to respond: online, by phone and by mail.
You can choose which way you want to respond, and the information in the packet will provide you detailed instructions on what to do.
Detailed information also is available on the census website, 2020census.gov.
We all need to take this seriously. A lot depends on proper responses. If you don’t respond, census takers will be utilized to come speak with you to help you with the forms and be counted.
Be on the look out for your packet in the mail, then choose the option that works best for you and complete the form in a timely manner.
Stand up and be counted.
