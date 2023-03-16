Happy St. Patrick’s Day, and may the Luck of the Irish be with you all day Friday!
That includes keeping a straight head today and tonight in celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, particularly when it comes to drinking and driving!
Enid Police Department has issued a Facebook post reminding residents that St. Patrick’s Day falling on a Friday could be a deadly combination for folks who will be out and about celebrating. St. Patrick’s Day is one of the biggest drinking occasions of the year, and it’s important to be aware of the possibility of more drunk drivers on the road.
If you plan to drink, make sure you refrain from driving and have a plan to get home safely.
According to EPD, during the 2016-2020 St. Patrick’s Day holiday period (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18), 287 lives nationwide were lost in drunken-driving crashes. In 2020, 37 people were killed in drunken-driving crashes over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period.
Drinking and driving is serious. Doing so can cause injury or death to the driver, passengers, and others on the road, and the consequences of drunken driving can be life-altering.
There are ways to avoid having problems, such as planning ahead. Arrange for a sober driver to take you home. Have a friend as designated driver or use a ride-sharing service. If you are around someone who has had too much to drink, take their keys and don’t let them drive.
EPD says they will be out in full force tonight, so keep that in mind. If you see a drunken driver on the road, call 911.
Please have fun, but celebrate safely!
