As if there isn’t already enough to worry about with the potential of an upcoming contentious presidential election season, now voters are going to have to worry about how artificial intelligence tools could make the upcoming election season even more perilous.
Cheap, artificial AI tools soon may allow anyone to create fake images, video and audio that is realistic enough to fool voters and even sway an election, computer engineers and political scientists are warning.
Sophisticated generative AI tools can now create cloned human voices and hyper-realistic images, videos and audio in seconds, at minimal cost, according to a story from The Associated Press. When accompanied by powerful social media algorithms, this fake and digitally created content can spread far and fast and target highly specific audiences.
There are many legitimate and helpful uses for sophisticated AI tools. However, the implications for misuse during the 2024 campaigns and election are troubling. Generative AI can rapidly produce targeted campaign emails, texts or videos and also can produce misleading information and impersonate candidates.
Some states are trying to get ahead of this possibility by offering their own proposals for addressing concerns about deepfakes. In a nearly unanimous vote, Minnesota Senate lawmakers passed a bill last week that would criminalize people who non-consensually share deepfake sexual images of others and people who share deepfakes to hurt a political candidate or influence an election.
Voters need to make themselves aware of the potential for misuse of AI, and they also need to arm themselves with credible information. The best way to do that is to rely on traditional media, including local newspapers and other state media sources.
These media sources provide information that has been gathered by professional reporters and edited and vetted by professional editors.
Do not rely on social media resources alone. If you see something that seems outrageous or unbelievable, it’s likely that it is. You can double check that information by turning to traditional media.
You also can turn to fact-checking sources. Our opinion is that the best fact-checking sources are Politifact, offered by Poynter Institute; FactCheck.org, offered by the Annenburg Public Policy Center; and OpenSecrets.org, offered by a non-partisan, independent and nonprofit policy group tracking money in politics.
As we all know, our nation is very divided, and each election season becomes very important for voter engagement and participation. Unfortunately, it will take more work on the voter’s part to make sure the information they are seeing is credible and accurate.
