It’s hot outside.
While that is not a revelation to anyone, it does seem like a good time to reinforce the dangers this heat presents.
Both hospitals in Enid, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, have reported people being treated for heat-related illnesses. There are many more, we can assume, who chose to stay home and take care of themselves.
People who work outside are most at risk, although the elderly and young also can be susceptible.
The National Weather Service shows high temperatures in the Enid area are expected to be above 100 through at least Friday, and in the 90s Saturday and Sunday, so — at least for the short term — the heat is going to be with us.
The two worst things that can happen to people under these conditions are heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Heat exhaustion can be determined by symptoms including dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea and weakness.
Prompt action is necessary, so heat exhaustion doesn’t then become heat stroke, a more serious condition. That includes moving the person involved to a cooler area, loosening clothing and sipping cool water. If symptoms don’t improve, medical help should be sought.
Heat stroke is more serious than heat exhaustion and can result in permanent disability or death.
Symptoms of heat stroke include confusion, dizziness and loss of consciousness.
In cases of heat stroke, you should call 911, move the person to a cooler area, loosen clothing, remove extra layers and cool with water or ice.
We also encourage people to watch out for each other. Check on elderly family, friends and neighbors to make sure they are OK.
Be safe until cooler weather arrives.
