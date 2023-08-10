Oklahomans have every reason to be disgusted with the cost of an ongoing dispute between Gov. Kevin Stitt and the state’s legislative leaders on the contents of high-stakes agreements between the state of Oklahoma and the state’s Native American tribes.
The Legislature believes it has the authority to negotiate and approve such compacts. The governor believes he, not the Legislature, has that authority. The attorney general disagrees with the governor and has gone to court saying the attorney general’s office, and not the governor’s attorneys, should represent the state.
Tribal leaders want the best deal for their members, but who do they negotiate with for the state? Are past agreements valid, or not? Many millions of dollars and the livelihoods of many people are at stake.
All of the state officials involved are Republicans. All are publicly elected. The GOP has super majorities in the House and Senate, the governor is a Republican in his second term as the state’s top elected official, and the attorney general is from the same party. Yet, the state’s Republican leaders are clashing, especially on the issue of tribal negotiations.
Topping off this lack of clear leadership is the cost. Nearly $2 million in state money has been used to pay private law firms representing Gov. Stitt in legal fights with the tribes. Ironically, the money came from fees tribal nations pay the state to regulate tribal gaming operations in Oklahoma.
To nobody’s surprise, the governor’s office says such use of funds is legal. The attorney general says it is questionable. Leaders of the House and Senate want the attorney general to represent the state, not the governor’s state-paid private attorneys.
And Oklahoma taxpayers? They are frustrated and the costly lack of leadership. Ultimately, rather than the elected leaders deciding who speaks for the state of Oklahoma, a judge or judges likely will decide. The fight in the courts will be a costly legal battle. Regardless of who wins, the taxpayers lose.
The possible exception comes if the state’s elected officials accept the reality that such an outcome is not in anyone’s best interest and instead start talking WITH each other rather than ABOUT each other.
There’s still an opportunity for the state’s Republican leaders to work it out, to work together, to put the state’s interests ahead of personal ego. Now is the time to try.
