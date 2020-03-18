Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.