“You know the old saying, it’s all a matter of taste and either they’re right and I’m wrong or I’m right and they’re all wrong or maybe it’s some place in between.” ~ author Charles Bukowski
As each of us continues on with our own personal history and journey through life as an individual, our five senses all go with us on that journey.
For me, taste is one of those senses that I really take for granted, until I taste something that’s not quite right or I downright don’t like.
Now, I’m not talking about taste, as in I like Van Gogh artworks over Rembrandt, Chevy over a Ford or redheads over blondes.
I’m talking about the stuff each of us puts in our mouths day in and day out — throughout our lives.
We tend to like certain things we eat more than others.
Chocolate comes to mind for me, chicken fried steak and cream gravy — and corn.
I’ve liked those all of my life, from my first days on earth when I actually noticed I liked certain foods.
My pastor this past Sunday talked about eating Oreos and milk as a substitute for the unleavened bread and grape juice we normally have for communion. Of course, he was talking symbolically, and making the point it’s the thought we put into it as to why we take communion.
But, it hit me that each of us has our own inherent idea of taste — of what tastes good to us.
I instantly substituted milk with my Oreos with lemonade.
I know, yuck. And I got the same facial expression from the reverend when I told him after the service as we were filing out the door.
From a very young age, I kind of had several really off-the-wall taste combinations I truly loved.
I was eating Oreos one day when I needed something to drink. I was not a fan of white milk way back, and my mom gave me some lemonade.
Not knowing what to expect, I dunked my Oreo in the lemonade, it began to quickly dissolve, and I popped it in my mouth rather quickly.
It tasted GREAT!
I know, but this is my taste, not yours.
A bit later in my growing-up years, I was a fan of the old Swanson frozen dinner with meat loaf and a tomato-based gravy, along with a brownie.
One day, I accidentally dropped half of the brownie into the leftover gravy, and it tasted GREAT!
Yes, my mom had the same reaction that most of you did.
Yuck!
Yet, here today, I continually read about strange and different food concoctions people come up with.
I don’t remember exactly when peanut butter was mixed with chocolate as a sweet delight, but when you think about it, it’s a little off the wall.
You got peanut butter on my chocolate. No, you got chocolate on my peanut butter. An oldie but a goodie from the Madison Avenue-type advertising days.
I found some really different combinations of taste on the internet, most of which I really haven’t heard of before.
Like avocado and chocolate.
Now, I love both tastes individually, but I’m not sure that combination would be all that great.
Apparently, it tastes really good together.
I’ll pass and let someone else be the judge of that one.
It’s my taste, not yours.
Another interesting flavor combination I found was peanut butter — once again, an old staple from my childhood — mixed with bacon.
That one is about as off-the-wall good as I could find.
Love both tastes, not quite sure I’m ready to try it though.
I love the plain-Jane taste of bacon and fried sunny-side-up eggs to change now.
That one will never be topped in my taste books.
Then I came across the odd combination of watermelon and salt.
This one I can say I’ve tried many times — and liked.
Sweet and salty is pretty much OK with me.
Just when I thought I was finding out that a few odd food combinations were not all that bad, I came across French fries and ice cream.
OK, I’m going to barf.
I can’t imagine those two tastes being a good combination.
But, I’m open-minded, and I may just try it one of these days.
I also found the combinations of chocolate and beets — and black bean brownies.
OK, you’ll notice that chocolate seems like it can be paired with just about anything and be good.
You see, I can remember in younger days when I would put M&M’s in a bowl of hot popcorn.
It was rather messy, but salted, buttered popcorn and chocolate was not all that bad.
Funny, I can’t tell you what I ate for lunch yesterday, but to this very day, I remember the taste of those Oreos and lemonade.
Christy is News Editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
