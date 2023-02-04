“Calendars and clocks exist to measure time, but that signifies little because we all know that an hour can seem an eternity or pass in a flash, according to how we spend it.” – Michael Ende
I was sitting on the couch admiring the new watch I got for Christmas from middle son Andrew, and absent-mindedly noticed the hands were Roman numerals.
Now, I’ve always liked watches with Roman numerals, and since I haven’t worn one since the advent of smart phones — they’re smart because they keep time too — I haven’t really missed them.
After wearing one for over a month, I got to noticing I probably look at clocks way, way too much.
I was introduced to a wrist watch when I got my first — a Timex — from my maternal grandparents when I graduated sixth grade at Waukomis.
When I was in school, you graduated sixth grade and then moved on to seventh, when you were thrown into the pit of wolves at the high school building — and time really slowed down.
Not really, but it seemed like most of us spent long hours dodging all those seniors.
I’ll be the first to admit I’m a clock watcher from way back — probably the first grade if truth be told. But, when I got to high school it became an obsession.
We always had those big old Seth Thomas clocks in every classroom I ever traversed in Waukomis schools. At least that’s what I remember, seeing the word Thomas on the face.
I could be wrong since I’ve slept since then.
I’m sure many of you remember squirming in your seat just like I used to do, waiting on those last few minutes of the day or a particular class you were really ready to be over, and that second hand took FOREVER to hit XII/12 and the bell to sound.
It was always slowest before recess, right before lunch as your belly growled for food or at the end of the school day.
It was agonizing.
Remember? Sure you do.
So, why do we, as English language speakers, use Arabic numerals and Roman numerals?
We aren’t Arabic. We aren’t Romans. Well, some significant segments of us here in America have that in their genealogical past.
Researching, I found this tidbit: We use Arabic numerals because the Arabs transmitted this system to the West after the Hindu numerical system found its way to Persia, and the numerical system we now use and are taught from our earliest age was adopted in Europe and beyond.
You see, our predecessors found that mathematics is considerably easier to do with Arabic numerals than Roman.
Arabic numerals are based on 10 numbers — 1 through 10 — while Roman numerals in our occasional use have only three characters — I, V and X.
Well, that’s not true, because there’s also L, C, D and M — which makes recognizing a number using Roman numerals waaaay more complicated.
Seven numerals vs. 10 numbers is quite confusing, so I’m glad someone in our way-back past decided on using Arabic numerals.
Imagine doing a school math problem on the blackboard, subtracting LXIII from CXVI.
Pass.
I had never looked at numbers this way, although it certainly makes sense to me now.
I had enough trouble in math classes with Arabic numerals.
I have enough trouble trying to decipher what is the next Super Bowl number, which comes up in nine days.
It’s LVII by the way. For those Roman numerals-challenged like I am, that’s Super Bowl 57.
And yes, I had to look it up to make sure.
So, do you prefer Roman numeral clocks vs. Arabic numerals? You know, II, IV, VI and VIII vs. 2, 4, 6, 8 — who do we appreciate?
This way of looking at numbers from our earliest schooling on up is most interesting, in an odd sort of way.
It’s one of those things you hear and learn in grade school, and then just take for granted the rest of your life like I do.
I can’t imagine having attempted to learn Roman numerals in Mrs. Thomas’ first-grade class. I would have just thrown down my crayons, my marbles and books and walked home.
Shoot, in grade school, I was just trying not to get that little rubber pig issued to me for having a messy desk.
Thank goodness my editor and publisher, Cindy Allen, doesn’t place a small piggy figurine on my at-times messy work computer desk.
Looking at Roman numerals vs. Arabic was kind of eye-opening for me.
Even though I struggle to subtract LVII from CXIX — and always will — I still aesthetically prefer to see a watch/clock face with Roman numerals.
After the Super Bowl, our next brush with Roman numerals comes in 2024, with the XXXIII Olympiad.
I’ll just study my new watch and figure it out … again.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog
