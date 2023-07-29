Occasionally we are moved by something we see, something we read, something that happens in our lives that comes to us out of left field.
Ever have that happen to you? Something you remember to this day that happened — maybe decades ago — that you seem to remember, even when you walk into a room and can’t remember why you were there?
I have a particular performance and words I remember to this day from the 1984 movie titled “The Razor’s Edge” — not the no-levity 1946 version.
It starred, of all people, Bill Murray — the always irreverent Saturday Night Live comedian who gave us hilarious performances in “Ghost Busters” and “Caddyshack.”
Sometimes, irreverence hits us when we least expect it.
The scene from “The Razor’s Edge” had Murray — in the film spawned by the 1944 novel by W. Somerset Maugham — playing Larry Darrell, an American medic traumatized by his experiences in the First World War.
That was the war we all read about in our history books as teens, but really could never, ever visualize all the abject horror and stupidity that led to the killing and scarring of an entire generation of almost all of the greatest nations on earth.
The scene I remember most was of Murray, deadpanned and serious but with a tiny smirk on his face, being irreverent and funny while he cradles the head of a fellow corpsman who had just died saving his life.
“He was a slob. Did you ever see him eat? Starving children could fill their bellies on the food that ended up in his beard and on his clothes. Dogs would gather to watch him eat. I’ve never understood gluttony, but I hate it. I hated that about you. He enjoyed disgusting people, being disgusting, and the thrill of offending people and making them uncomfortable. It was despicable. You will not be missed.”
Of course, only Bill Murray could have pulled off that scene from a movie with a genuinely serious topic. He wasn’t really meaning the words he said, it was a scene of dark humor, a defense mechanism used by soldiers, firefighters, lawmen and medics to relieve the tension of a life-and-death situation.
He really meant the opposite, and was eulogizing the friend who had just saved his life in a terrible war.
If you’ve ever been to a funeral, or have heard of people who suddenly say that an acquaintance of yours, or even a friend of yours, had all these qualities that suddenly are brought to life you never knew about.
And, you thought to yourself, how come I never saw those qualities in that person?
That’s not the person I knew.
So, it got me to thinking, how will I be eulogized when my day comes to leave this earth?
How will you be eulogized and be remembered?
Oh dear, maybe I need to clean up my act.
Famous people are eulogized every day, just as everyday people we come in contact with throughout our days on earth.
Why is it we sometimes think ill of that person, but do a 180 on the day they die, and think only of the good things about them?
It’s one of those emotions humans seem to have in them, that they most times keep buried inside, and don’t release until the person in question is no longer with us.
I found this answer to my question on afteryourtime.com: “Despite its difficulties, a eulogy is an incredibly important part of the grieving process. It provides closure, helps to preserve memories and celebrates the life of the deceased.”
I found a truly unique eulogy for the life of the Monty Python stalwart Graham Chapman, by fellow Python and truly irreverent and brilliant comedian John Cleese, to make my point.
“Graham Chapman, co-author of the ‘Parrot Sketch,’ is no more.
“He has ceased to be, bereft of life, he rests in peace, he has kicked the bucket, hopped the twig, bit the dust, snuffed it, breathed his last, and gone to meet the Great Head of Light Entertainment in the sky, and I guess that we’re all thinking how sad it is that a man of such talent, such capability and kindness, of such intelligence should now be so suddenly spirited away at the age of 48, before he’s achieved many of the things of which he was capable, and before he’d had enough fun.”
After reading the Cleese eulogy, I thought to myself about Chapman irreverently playing the part of King Arthur in the classic “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.”
Humor is a funny thing. We see it every day, we parrot it sometimes, and sometimes it makes its way into memories of someone past.
The movie line “You will not be missed” is of course tongue-in cheek humor.
Each and every one of us will be missed by someone — on our final day.
Christy is News Editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
