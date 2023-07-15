So, I was thinking about numbers Saturday morning after a true crime story related a cold case where the suspect was 1-in-6 septillion unlikely to be excluded from being a murderer.
OK, it’s beyond a doubt that this guy did the deed, but where did they come up with a septillion — which is a 1 followed by 24 zeroes?
Yes, 24 zeroes.
Unlikely to be excluded seems like a double negative to me, so let’s move on.
It occurred to me right then that you can’t really get your mind around numbers, despite the fact we use them constantly in our lives.
OK, I can get my head around everyday numbers like 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5. I still can say those five in three different languages — English, Spanish and French.
That I can remember common numbers is revealing, because I can’t remember other foreign language phrases beyond mi nombre es David.
At least I get by in English — barely.
Numbers are not a nebulous thing. They are real and have function, even when we can’t really define a number.
I can only drive — well legally, which way too many ignore — 30 miles per hour past my house.
Or I got this newspaper down — a journalism term we use for getting the last page to the press room every night — by 10 p.m. on Friday night because of early deadline.
Or that the Diet Pepsi I get out of my work break room costs me a buck-fifty.
Numbers are everywhere we turn, and they mean a great deal in our everyday lives. We spell them out — one, two, three — and we have to write them both ways on bank checks as 1, 2 and 3.
And yet, how do you analyze the fact that the number zero can mean something or nothing at the same time?
If I write $00.00 in the amount line, that’s absolutely nothing.
If I add a 1 to those zeroes, I’m giving someone a decent amount of money.
For me, I’m giving you a lot of money.
Math. Yes, math is why I became a journalist.
Not really. I’m good at everyday math — sometimes so good I amaze myself.
I’m not talking about algebra or geometry, calculus or trigonometry.
I don’t like to think about those, because … well, they make me think, and I want to pace myself and not overthink, which is very tiring.
I could pull a muscle.
Yet, I took three algebra classes and one geometry class in high school and I lived through the experience
Well, if you saw or talk to me before my morning coffee, you’d question the “I lived” part.
Numbers are so intertwined in our lives we can’t get around them — they’re everywhere you turn.
Don’t believe me?
When you pass a gas station, I guarantee you look at those big cost-of-gas numbers displayed for all to see.
And we check ‘em without fail these days.
Seeing those numbers literally can change how we react in that moment — when the gas gauge on our vehicle is sitting at half full, and the price of gas that day has come down, and the steering wheel magically turns in and you’re suddenly topping your tank off.
Numbers made you do it, am I right?
Oh, by the way, I’m sitting here channel surfing, writing this column with one (1) finger, checking out channel numbers as I surf.
What … you think I can’t multi-task?
I had to move to my laptop, because my single index finger got tired, and I wanted to give my other nine fingers a share of the work.
I still can’t get my mind around the numerical figure designation of septillion.
OK, we have our millionaires and billionaires — we have our national debt and our national economy will have generated an estimated $26.854 trillion in 2023.
When I was younger — as in late 1950s, early 1960s younger — I thought $10 was a lot of money.
Then I graduated in my thinking to hundreds of dollars, into thousands when I looked at buying a newer car, on to tens of thousands for a house as I grew older.
I guess I kind of stopped at tens of thousands, figures I could still get my mind around.
It’s when millions and billions and trillions shot into our daily lives that I lost track — I lost perspective of what all those added zeroes really mean.
Infinity is not a number but a concept.
A googol is the number 1 followed by 100 zeroes, with a googolplex the number 1 followed by a googol of zeroes.
Huh?
Try digesting that number before your morning coffee. Oh, and it was 113 heat index here Wednesday.
Numbers — love ’em, hate ’em.
Christy is News Editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
