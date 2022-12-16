What does it mean to trust God?
Often times we hear from clergy or wise Christian friends that we should just “trust in the Lord” when it comes to our struggles and current circumstances.
But what does that actually entail? It’s easier said than done.
Things in life can be good for a season. Everyone is getting along, your job is enjoyable, health is good, finances are on par, and your overall outlook seems bright.
Then comes the chaos. Drama ensues and betrayal happens. Your job goes sideways. You’re diagnosed with illness or disease that may or may not be treated. Financially you’re struggling. Suddenly everything seems bleak, and the things you felt secure in now feel shaky and uncertain.
Corrie ten Boom famously said, “Never be afraid to trust an unknown future to a known God.”
So how do you trust your unknown future to a known God?
The real question becomes how do you trust that God is still good? How do you trust Him when you do not understand what is happening and cannot see a resolution?
To trust is defined as “to believe in the reliability, truth, ability, or strength of something.”
Thus to trust the Lord means believing in His reliability, His Word, His ability and His strength. The Bible says that God cannot lie and that He always keeps His promises. Scripture also says He loves you (John 3:16) and has good in store for you (Jeremiah 29:11).
Trusting Him means believing what He says about Himself, about the world, and about you is true.
It’s more than a feeling or emotion. Trusting Him is a choice to have faith in what He says — even when your thoughts or circumstances would have you believe something totally different.
And while your feelings and circumstances matter to God, you can’t trust them (Proverbs 3:5). They can change at any moment.
God, however, does not change. He is the same yesterday, today and tomorrow, and therefore you can lean on Him and trust Him.
Trusting God is living a life of belief in and obedience to God even when it’s difficult.
You don’t have to pretend you’re not hurting or that everything is OK when it isn’t.
Philippians 4:6 says we should run straight to the foot of the cross and tell the Lord how we’re feeling: “Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done.”
I find comfort in the old hymn “‘Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus”:
“Tis so sweet to trust in Jesus/and to take him at His word/just to rest upon His promise/and to know ‘thus saith the Lord’/Jesus, Jesus, how I trust Him/How I’ve proved Him o’er and o’er/Jesus, Jesus, precious Jesus/O for grace to trust Him more”
In 1880, the husband of Louisa Stead, author of “Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus” drowned. Two years later, this hymn was published. It is widely believed that she wrote this hymn in response to the peace she found in trusting Jesus despite her sorrow.
How about another oldie but goodie, “Trust and Obey”:
“When we walk with the Lord/in the light of His word/what a glory He sheds on our way/While we do His good will/He abides with us still/and with all who will trust and obey/Trust and obey, for there’s no other way/to be happy in Jesus, but to trust and obey”
This hymn was inspired by a story from one of Dwight L. Moody’s evangelistic meetings, held in Brockton, Mass., in the mid-1880s, where Daniel B. Towner heard a young man say “I am not quite sure, but I am going to trust, and I am going to obey.” Towner wrote down that sentence, and sent it, with the story about the young man, to Presbyterian minister John H. Sammis, who wrote the hymn’s lyrics. Towner penned the tune, and it was published in 1887.
And finally, what about standing on the Solid Rock:
“My hope is built on nothing less/than Jesus’ blood and righteousness/I dare not trust the sweetest frame/but wholly lean on Jesus’ name”
After walking to work one day in 1834, Edward Mote thought about his life as a Christian and later that day he wrote the words to the hymn “My Hope is Built on Nothing Less.”
Lean on Him today, friend! Having faith and trusting the Lord will change your life.
Ruth Ann’s sequel devotional, “Still Holding On”, is now available in Enid at Ruth’s Christian Bookstore. She will be doing book signings Jan. 19 at Putnam Six Bookstore in Sunset Plaza from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Jan. 21 at Old Soul Used and Antique Books from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
