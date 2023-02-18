“History is made every day. You read it in this newspaper, hear it on radio or TV, hear it from a neighbor and you just observe it.” ~ Me
I’ve hit this topic hard more than a few times over the 13-plus years I’ve been writing a column for this newspaper — including the above quote from the first paragraph of my first-ever Historically Speaking.
I’ve written columns for four newspapers in my substantial journalism career: The Oklahoma Hornet in Waukomis, the Oklahoma Daily on the campus of the University of Oklahoma, the Sherman Democrat in northern Texas and the Enid News & Eagle, which you are holding in your hands as you read this, or reading from a laptop computer, a desktop or just the small screen of your smartphone. Doesn’t matter.
Since I occasionally would daydream in my younger years, looking out the window of a long-shuttered classroom at Waukomis Grade School, I used to wonder why we act and think the way we do … without ever realizing it. I was a deep thinker in second grade.
You see, this quite possibly is going to be my last column, since I’m about to market my 3-day, guaranteed 13-pounds-in-three-days weight loss plan and rake in millions.
All I have to do, after you pay a paltry fee, is make sure you find a way to catch the rotavirus stomach bug that is running rampant across the nation the past few months — that hit my wife and me this past week like a ton of bricks.
And she was w-a-a-y sicker than I was.
I’ll keep the TMI to myself, but let’s just say in that three-day weight cleansing, I lost 13 pounds.
And I can’t really afford to lose that much, me of the relatively slender frame and metabolism that allowed me to eat an entire fried chicken once when I was a sophomore in high school — and not gain an ounce.
Please ladies, no hate mail.
You see, when you are waiting on your body to fight off whatever malady or illness its your turn to contract — or the dread mahocus, as my late-dad used to call an extremely bad case of a gastrointestinal calamity — you have a lot of alone time to yourself.
I mean, no one wants to be near you — except an occasional cat or dog — and you don’t want to be near you either.
But, in that state we’ve all been in, we sometimes actually think we are going to die.
Not literally, but … you know what I mean.
It’s almost like our past lives and experiences with things — with sudden illness, as in my case — flash through our brains.
Or, as with me, I dreamt about being sick all night long Sunday night.
You think to yourself, “why did I eat that leftover piece of chicken I found in the back of the refrigerator?”
Or thinking, was one of my co-workers sick this week, and I forgot to wash my hands after getting handed a piece of paper from them, or that coughing guy behind me in a store checkout line?
I call it personal reality.
OK, this is my dream, maybe not yours.
A trip to Walmart with the wife recently challenged my reality.
As is my custom, we had just left the SUV and I was looking down at my iPhone notes app trying to remember what it was I had forgotten I wanted to buy, and the wife alarmingly tells me to watch out before I crashed into a jutting-out-from-behind-another-car’s wheel chair carrier.
Now, I actually had seen it looming at shin height a split second before she said to watch out, but I rather marveled at how I still was able to nimbly bend my body away from leaving one or more nasty gashes on my lower legs.
We went on into the store, tragedy narrowly averted, and I began actually seeing people — all in their own little worlds, just like we were about to do — not really thinking, but just reacting to things in the store and to other people, as we all do day in and day out, ad nauseum.
As I’ve said umpteen times over many, many columns, it’s what each of us do.
We each have our habits — good or bad — and most of us anyway try not intrude on another’s way of doing things.
Unless, of course, you get in my way while obliviously sauntering with your cart down the middle of a narrow aisle while talking on your cellphone.
G-r-r-r-r!
Anyway, after careful consideration, and finally being able to eat more substantial food than a scant few crackers and swigs of Sprite, I’ll keep my day job and see you all here next week.
And, I’ll keep on doing what I’ve done a substantial portion of my life, observing our everyday history and writing about it.
