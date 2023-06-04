The scene is peaceful, bucolic.
It looks like any beach, anywhere in the world, as waves lap onto the sand, people stroll along, deep in conversation or lost in their own thoughts.
The sea birds cry, dip and soar in the freshening breeze wafting off the water.
But a quick trip up onto the plateau that overlooks this particular stretch of sand erases all thoughts of it being ordinary.
There, laid out in perfectly straight rows, are 9,386 Latin crosses and stars of David, each marking the final resting place of an American military man, or woman (there are four buried there), killed during the landing at D-Day and subsequent battles in the wake of June 6, 1944.
The beach below the Normandy American Cemetery, originally named Cote d’Or (Golden Coast), was rechristened Omaha Beach by the planners of Operation Overlord, and became known to the soldiers, sailors and airmen who fought there as Bloody Omaha.
The seas were calm the day we visited last fall, the breeze cool and steady.
Conditions were far different on that June 6, 79 years ago this Tuesday, the winds strong, the water rough.
The bombardment of German defensive emplacements on the cliffs above the landing beaches was less than successful. Allied commanders thought the Germans had been subdued by the aerial and sea barrage, but they merely rode out the bombardment in reinforced concrete bunkers.
When the landings began the enemy rained fire down upon the soldiers trying to make it ashore. Some landing craft discharged their load of fighting men so far out from the beach that the soldiers, heavily laden with weapons, ammunition and supplies, sank and drowned before they could free themselves of their weighty burden.
Many of the tanks, which were supposed to support the landing, sank, taking their crews with them. Allied commanders feared the Germans would soon send in reinforcements, which would have made getting troops off the beaches and making their way inland all but impossible.
But the reinforcements didn’t come, and by mid-morning the first breakthroughs were achieved, followed by more as the morning wore on. By the end of the day more than 156,000 allied troops had crossed those beaches, some 4,000 of whom lost their lives, 2,400 on Bloody Omaha alone.
The cost was high but the landings turned the tide of the war. For the Nazis, it was the beginning of the end. The war in Europe concluded less than a year later.
Those who fought and returned, and those who didn’t, helped save the world from oppression. But today there are those who continue to embrace the Nazi concept of a master race. You know what they say about those who ignore the lessons of history.
They called World War I the war to end all wars. Then came World War II, then Korea, then Vietnam, then the first Gulf War, the war in Iraq and the conflict in Afghanistan.
The other day hundreds of top scientists and researches in the field of artificial intelligence issued a one-sentence letter, a warning, about the possible dangers of AI. “Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war,” read the letter.
I don’t think we have to worry about being strangled in our sleep by our Alexa devices or being tripped and sent flying down the stairs by our Roomba vacuums, but the risk of runaway AI in the future is all too real.
I think the greatest threat to our species is from humankind itself. If there is one thing we have perfected, it is the art of killing each other. Wars have killed millions globally and continue to do so. We have developed weapons that can wipe out entire cities but still haven’t solved the mysteries presented by diseases like cancer and dementia.
And we don’t need a war to do great bodily harm to our fellow humans. Over the Memorial Day weekend alone there were at least 20 mass shootings that left 16 people dead and more than 80 injured.
And we’re worried about a robot with a thick Austrian accent or a computer named HAL doing us in? As the witty cartoon possum Pogo said in the long-ago newspaper strip of the same name, “We have met the enemy and he is us.”
That said, I am nonetheless grateful Siri and Alexa lack opposable thumbs.
