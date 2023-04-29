“He that troubleth his own house shall inherit the wind …” ~ Proverbs 11:29
When I was growing up in a small Oklahoma town, I probably was woefully unaware of things that I am aware of today — or that I was aware of when I reached high school and college age.
It’s called experience — or a certain lack of it.
Now, I was aware of things around me, and I’d always been good at recognizing things when I was a youngster.
But, have you noticed how much things have changed today from when we were growing up?
I’m talking to you 1950s and 1960s people, who have been around the block — literally and figuratively.
When I was a kid, we walked or biked all over town, sometimes playing on other people’s land, tracking over fallow wheat fields or people’s lawns, through fenced-in pastures and just about anywhere that day’s activity took us.
As I sit here in April 2023, if you did what I/we did way back when, you can get shot and killed for doing what we did.
So, what the hell happened?
Why is today’s world so much more dangerous than it was in 1956 when I took my first step into a first-grade classroom at Waukomis Schools?
I can’t answer that, other than to refer to the Bible quote that opens this column.
It’s a troubling conundrum that has no easy answer — and maybe no answer whatsoever.
Now, many things have changed in our society from my early years that aren’t very good or promising.
Still, many more things have changed for the better.
Like movies and TV series and acting.
I look back on old westerns from my early years, and the acting was abysmal.
You could tell people were acting — and poorly.
That was the standard in general for all movies and TV shows, with a few exceptions of course.
I remember in about the fourth grade or probably a few years after, watching the movie “Inherit the Wind.”
It was one of those few generational films that had excellent acting and a powerful story.
Set in 1920s Tennessee, a school teacher is put on trial for violating the Butler Act, a real state law that prohibited public school teachers from denying the Bible’s book of Genesis account of the origin of mankind.
It was evolution vs. creationism and a very real conflict in the society of that day, that followed in the wake of World War I and the Spanish Flu, and in an era that created the Second World War.
The two sides in the film mirrored what was going on in parts of this country at the time.
Starring acting legends Spencer Tracy and Fredric March, it roughly told the story of an actual trial at that time in our history — the so-called Scopes Monkey Trial.
It pitted three-time unsuccessful presidential candidate William Jennings Bryan against perhaps the singularly greatest defense lawyer the nation has ever produced in Clarence Darrow.
The trial brought to a head the tension between biblical teachings and the Constitution-enshrined right of every American to have free thought and to explore other answers to questions the Bible tried to answer or simply couldn’t answer — to help Americans get through their lives.
It was quite interesting to my young mind, in that I had some of the same questions the film and the actual trial brought up that I had clattering around in my brain.
I guess I should have been out playing and not watching movies, but I never forgot the actual trial’s outcome, and how acting on the silver screen or the boob-tube as it was known in my day, impressed ideas on me.
I thought the acting and the questions the film raised were inspiring.
As I look back on my experience in watching “Inherit the Wind,” today I wonder if I was influenced too strongly by the film, or that I was capable in elementary school with having opinions and feelings about a subject that most kids my age or older, just dismissed.
Because of my mom, I was an inveterate Sunday school and church attendee, in the old Methodist Church building on North Main Street in Waukomis, with its at-times wasp-filled sanctuary overflowing with people.
I must have picked up more about the Bible and religion than I realized at the time — not paying attention to the sermon, and watching those wasps lazily buzzing over people’s heads in the pews in front of me.
I’ll never forget those days in my childhood, of going to a small-town school, of church and playing just anywhere I wanted to play.
Judging by the unfathomable shootings of the past few weeks in America, none of us can ever go back — as much as we sometimes desire.
Have we inherited the wind?
