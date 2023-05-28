Wars are fought by great nations, kingdoms, caliphates and empires.
Wars are writ large across the global landscape, sweeping across continents like a restless wind.
Wars are fought by presidents, kings and emperors as they advance their cause and further their ambitions for expanse, conquest or simple defense of the realm.
Wars are fought by generals, admirals, warlords and potentates, brilliant strategists who can turn the tide of battle with the sweep of their hand over a map, the stroke of a pen on a written order.
Wars are fought by armies and navies through a series of battles, engagements, campaigns, charges and retreats, attacks and counteroffensives.
Wars are big, sweeping, heroic, epic affairs that are far greater than the sum of their parts.
In the end one side wins, one side loses, treaties are signed, concessions are made, boundaries are redrawn and the world keeps spinning on its axis.
But in every war people die, and it’s never the presidents, kings or emperors, it’s rarely the generals, admirals, warlords or potentates. It is the ordinary soldier, sailor, airman or Marine, those oft-overlooked parts that make up any fighting force.
Wars ultimately are planned at the top, but fought at the bottom, by ordinary men, and increasingly, women, laboring in the trenches, the jungles, the snow and the mud, on the pitching deck of a warship or in the cockpit of a speeding aircraft.
War is about the grunts, the G.I. Joes, the jarheads, the gobs, the doughboys, the Minutemen and dogfaces, the Billy Yanks and grunts.
Many have gone to war over the centuries in service to this nation. A number have returned home, some whole, some not, but all forever changed. But many never made it back, and it is those we honor this weekend.
Ordinary people are the pieces moved across the chessboard of history by those at the top. They are the tip of the spear.
Historically they were farmers, educators, accountants, grocers, mechanics, technicians, mothers, fathers, sons, uncles, brothers, sisters and cousins.
Some enlisted, eager to join the fight, others were conscripted and reported somewhat less willingly. But all donned the uniform and took up arms when their nation called.
They fought on the heaving sea, in the steaming jungles of Southeast Asia, on frozen mountains in Korea, on beaches in the north of France and the South Pacific. They endured hardships those of us who have never fought a war can only begin to imagine.
And the question of who lived and who died was often only the matter of fate, luck or chance.
During my career I had the pleasure of interviewing Enid’s Jim Goodrich, a Marine who fought his way across the South Pacific during World War II, seeing action in the epic battles of Guadalcanal, Tarawa and Iwo Jima.
He recalled one day when he was keeping watch at one end of a large foxhole. An officer called for him and sent another Marine to take his place. A moment later that Marine was dead, the victim of a sniper’s bullet, while Jim was spared.
I also was able to interview Rex Campbell of Enid, a Navy man who served on the USS Gambier Bay, an escort carrier during World War II. The Gambier Bay was sunk during the Battle of Leyte Gulf and the crew spent two days in the water awaiting rescue. Rex Campbell survived the attack and the days in the shark-infested sea, but 147 of his shipmates perished. Such is the enigma of battle.
We all remember names like Lexington and Concord, Bunker Hill, Antietam, Bull Run, Verdun, Pearl Harbor, the Ardennes, Incheon, Khe Sanh, Fallujah and Kandahar.
But only their families and friends recall the names of the fallen, the faces in faded photographs, the memories of their smiles, the almost forgotten sounds of their voices.
We recall them this weekend, and honor their sacrifice. Memorial Day is not about the generals and admirals, the presidents and strategists. Memorial Day is about the ordinary men and women who wore the uniform, who served their country, who followed orders, who suffered and, ultimately, died.
We don’t know, can’t hope to know, all their names, hometowns and life stories. But we know this for certain. Each is a hero in his or her own right, and we salute their memories.
