“To be human is to have a collection of memories that tells you who you are and how you got there.” ~ Rosecrans Baldwin
Ever wonder why we do the things we do, think the way we think, are the way we are?
Probably you just go with it like I do.
This week I’m wondering why all of us secretly covet things that seem to never grow old.
Like, on an early December morning when it’s cold outside and a little inside as well, and our bodies haven’t yet acclimated to the cold. You know, when this December morning will feel like a warm day come February.
This all got my attention when I was trying to warm up in the kitchen with the temps outside near freezing — and it was still the overnight 64-degree temperature we keep it in the house.
Ever turned on the stove or a burner to just feel that warm blanket of air rush out on your hands and your face?
I did it one morning last week, and it brought back memories of that old gas floor furnace we had in our Waukomis house when I was growing up.
That feeling of warmth was so comforting.
Of course, I had to share it with my sister, who would always be squatted over the furnace first thing in the morning before getting ready to head off for school.
Got me to thinking about things we find comforting over the course of our lives.
Petting a dog is a comforting action. Don’t know why, but I sure hope the dog enjoys it, because I sure do.
Still do, in fact.
Then there’s that first hint of spring or fall during those few cherished days when the seasons begin to change.
Can’t explain why it is so comforting to experience, but it sure is for me.
How about the heavy smell of rain on a spring day?
You know, it’s May and sticky warm and a thunderstorm is brewing out west. The wind comes up and it’s just full of the smell of rain.
It’s one of many olfactory sensations that for me is unforgettable.
Then there’s that certain smell of newly mowed Bermuda grass.
Takes me back to when it was my job to mow our lawn on West King, and my grandma’s on West Tyrone.
Some things never get old.
Putting on a coat for the first time after it gets cold and finding a $10 bill in a pocket you forgot you stuffed there on some cold day the previous winter is really high on my list of things I remember — things I still really enjoy.
And, finding $10 is way better than finding the wadded up napkin that I stuffed there the previous winter.
That’s happened a few times.
I find that taking that first bite into a Hershey’s chocolate bar with almonds, or that awesome first taste of a Cherry Mash you hadn’t eaten since you were a kid, one of life’s unforgettable and enduring moments.
It seems trivial in the grand scheme of things, but for me it’s something I have never forgotten.
Or maybe it’s those first few bites of a buttered-and-salted ear of fresh corn on the cob when they finally come into season. It always tastes better than any other ear of corn the rest of the season.
Always.
So, why do certain things immediately travel us back in time — in seeming micro-seconds — to a period in our lives when we are first learning a smell, a taste, a feeling or just a state of mind?
Why doesn’t our mind immediately dismiss these feelings — for lack of a better, more precise term — and just allow us to finish whatever we are doing at the moment our mind’s “moment” hits us?
Bear with me here, I’m getting a bit analytical.
I get these recurring feelings these days about returning to my youth — in my mind.
I get overcome with “I’ve been here before” deja vu.
And those feeling always are good.
I can trace it back to learning.
Face it, we all learn when we are growing up. We learn good, bad and in between. And we don’t even realize it at the time.
But, why do we learn?
Now, not everyone learns, I’ve found. They continue to make the same mistakes over and over.
Is that a learned response or a habit?
I can’t speak with any certainty about these feelings I get, and if others experience them too.
But my best guess is we all get these feelings, and for the most part all have them tucked into our memories — our subconscious.
Our too-fat cats are rumbling through the house and attacking each other as I write.
It’s what they do.
Guess I need to break them up and end this piece.
Ah … memories.
