“History is often the tale of small moments — chance encounters or casual decisions or sheer coincidence — that seem of little consequence at the time, but somehow fuse with other small moments to produce something momentous, the proverbial flapping of a butterfly’s wings that triggers a hurricane.” ~ Scott Anderson
I recently watched one of my favorite movies — “Silence of the Lambs” — with the superbly acted characters of Dr. Hannibal Lector and Buffalo Bill, and that haunting/chilling song “Goodbye Horses.”
Now, for anyone who knows me, I’m addicted to trivia. Just play me in a game of Trivial Pursuit.
So, I looked up information on the strange song, who sang it and how it came to be in that movie.
Q Lazzarus, who sang the song, was driving a cab in New York City when the film’s director, Jonathan Demme, hopped in the back of her cab. The singer/cab driver took a chance and played her song’s demo on the car’s stereo.
Demme told Rolling Stone in 2012 that he was astounded at the offbeat, brilliantly original song. And Demme said he asked Q Lazzarus, “Oh my god, what is this and who are you?”
And the rest is history. Demme and actor Ted Levine turned the song and the chilling scene of a serial killer into an unforgettable, classic movie moment.
When I saw this story on TV, I thought to myself this is absolutely true happenstance, in every sense of the word.
And I thought of history, and how seemingly out-of-the blue things can change our world after mere happenstance.
One came readily to mind, simply because I’m an American Civil War nut, and wondered if happenstance helped change this nation.
In 1862, Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was planning his first great invasion of the North, and his idea to take the war away from Virginia.
Special Order 191 was a general movement order issued on Sept. 9, 1862, during Lee’s Maryland Campaign.
A lost copy of this order, which detailed Lee’s plans and troop movements, was found by Cpl. Barton Mitchell of the 27th Indiana Volunteer Infantry Regiment, discovered wrapped in a piece of paper with three cigars, lying in grass at a campsite that Confederate Maj. Gen. D.H. Hill had just vacated.
The subsequent intelligence gained by Union troops played a major role in the Battle of Antietam — the bloodiest single day in the Civil War.
Even though military historians consider the famous battle to be a stalemate, the Union claimed a victory, since Lee was forced to end his invasion of the North.
After the battle, President Abraham Lincoln used the battle’s outcome to finally release his Emancipation Proclamation on Sept. 22 — freeing slaves in all Southern states.
Had the happenstance of those lost orders wrapping three cigars aided in determining the outcome of the battle, and thus, the famous Emancipation Proclamation?
You be the judge.
Did you know that a chance happening in 1912 may have doomed RMS Titanic?
When the supposedly unsinkable luxury liner struck an iceberg on her maiden voyage in the North Atlantic and sank, a small but key moment took place prior to hitting the berg and sending more than 1,500 passengers and crew to an icy death.
The ship’s lookout, Fred Fleet, recounted that the crew would have seen the giant iceberg and steered clear of it had they had a pair of binoculars.
Unfortunately, the binoculars were locked in a cabinet in the ship’s crow’s nest.
Crewman David Blair, who kept the keys, had been replaced with a more senior sailor prior to the ship’s voyage, and Blair forgot to hand over the keys to his replacement.
Had mere happenstance doomed the great ship?
Quite possibly.
The Spanish Flu — which devastated the U.S. and the world — was rampant in 1918 as World War I ended.
U.S. President Woodrow Wilson was in Paris to help negotiate a peace treaty with Germany, and talks dragged on when Wilson fell ill with the flu.
His temperature soared to 103, he suffered violent coughing and vomiting fits along with delirium.
When Wilson returned to the negotiations after a week in bed, he was not the same man.
The weakened Wilson gave in to French demands to punish Germany for staggering military and economic losses, hitting them with reparations, a significant reduction in its military and large losses of territory.
The Treaty of Versailles left Germany in depression and humiliated its citizens, blaming them for the war.
The effect was to incite German resentment and nationalism, setting the stage for the rise of Adolph Hitler and Nazism.
The eventual result was the Second World War, the Holocaust and the greatest loss of life in world history.
Happenstance? It’s there on the pages of history.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
