How are you feeling today, friend?
Have you been weighed down by certain circumstance, whether a medical diagnosis, a loved one’s pain, financial chains, a loss or a betrayal? Have others been unkind, making you frustrated or bitter? Are you struggling with life seemingly spiraling out of control?
Do not despair, dear child of God!
I know it’s easy to get caught up in the chaos of it all.
That’s exactly where the devil would like for us to dwell — in the depression, in the anger, in the “woe is me” state. Remember he comes to steal, kill and destroy. (John 10:10)
Christ is the complete opposite.
Whereas Satan is the author of chaos, Christ is the author of peace. (Isaiah 9:6, 26:3, 53:5)
Satan wants to steal your joy. He wants you to think you’re shameful and unworthy.
Christ is the joy giver. He chose you and He has forgiven you, lavishing you with grace and love. (Ephesians 1:4-8)
Satan will pretend to bring instant happiness, only to kill the dream once he’s led you astray.
Whereas the Lord has had a purpose for your life since before you were born, a plan to prosper and not to harm, a hope and a future, a workmanship planned out in advance that will work out no matter how many monkey wrenches the devil tries to throw your way. (Psalm 139:15-16, Jeremiah 29:11, Ephesians 1:11, Ephesians 2:10)
Remember we are not fighting against flesh and blood, but rather against the spiritual forces of evil. (Ephesians 6:12)
We have to be strong in the Lord and stand firm in His mighty power.
Paul wrote in Philippians 2 that we should go about our day without complaining or arguing; rather we should “shine like stars, ” being Christ-like in our attitude, glad and rejoicing.
He added at the end of Philippians 3 that our citizenship is not here in these earthly bodies, but that our heavenly home is our real home.
“We are not home yet,” sings Steven Curtis Chapman in “Not Home Yet,” “Keep on looking ahead/let your heart not forget/we are not home yet.”
Paul reiterates that in Philippians 3:13-14: “Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead … heavenward in Christ.”
I know this life is tough. Things happen. Relationships are broken. Our bodies fail us. We will make mistakes and bear the consequences. It may seem like disaster after another befalls you, or that for every inch you move forward, you tumble several feet backwards.
But you can’t let the devil gain a foothold and enslave your mind one more moment, my brother and sister in Christ!
Capture every thought and turn the tide. Take everything to the One who created you for a reason and loves you with everything He is. Cry out to Him and trust Him to guard you. No weapon formed against you will prosper. (Philippians 4:6-7, Isaiah 54:17)
Don’t let yourself think at any time that Satan has won. Because he hasn’t and won’t! Jesus ensured on the cross that the victory is ours.
“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord. “Call upon Me … pray to Me, and I will listen to you. You will find Me when you seek Me with all your heart. I will be found by you and I will bring you back from captivity. I will gather you … I will bring you back.” — Jeremiah 29:11-15
Follow Ruth Ann on Facebook @JustHoldOnRR. You can still purchase copies of her new devotional “Still Holding On” in Enid at Ruth’s Christian Bookstore next to Staples or Putnam Six Bookstore next to Hobby Lobby.
