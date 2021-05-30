It dawned as an ordinary day in a most extraordinary place.
A hundred years ago Tulsa’s Greenwood district was home to some 9,000 black residents, many of them working class but a large number of whom were doctors, lawyers, teachers and other professionals.
Racially segregated Greenwood had its own schools, police station, post office substation and branch library. Its commercial district was referred to by Booker T. Washington as the “Black Wall Street of America.”
On May 30, 1921, Dick Rowland, a young black man, got onto an elevator on the third floor of the four-story Drexel Building. Because the elevator car did not come to a stop level with the third floor landing, Rowland allegedly lost his balance and fell into Sarah Page, the white elevator operator. She cried out, attracting the attention of a store clerk, who called police.
Rowland was subsequently arrested and accused of assaulting Page, scratching her and tearing her clothes.
Talk of a lynching soon surfaced, and a crowd gathered, including a group of 75 black men, some of whom were armed in order to protect Rowland. The scene was relatively peaceful until about 10 p.m., when a white former county investigator confronted an armed black man in front of the courthouse where Rowland was being held. As the two men struggled over the weapon, it went off.
At that point, according to more than one bystander, “All hell broke loose.”
Fighting continued for some two hours in downtown Tulsa, dying down in the early hours of May 31.
At dawn of that day a force of ordinary citizens, police and members of the Oklahoma National Guard, about 1,500 in all, moved into Greenwood in reaction to rumors of a so-called “Negro uprising.” Unarmed blacks were to be taken into protective custody, while those who resisted were to be subdued.
The scene quickly devolved. Black homes and businesses were looted and/or set on fire, some by incendiary bombs dropped from private planes. An estimated 100 to 300 people of both races were killed, the number of victims not confirmed to this day. There were more than 800 injuries. In all more than 35 square blocks were destroyed and some 10,000 African-Americans were left homeless. Property damage added up to more than $1.5 million in real estate and $750,000 in personal property (estimated to be the equivalent of $32.65 million in 2020.
Rowland, incidentally, was never tried. The case against him was dismissed in September 1921 when Page elected not to prosecute.
As an out-of-state college student in the early 1970s, I was required to take an Oklahoma history class before graduation. We studied about the land runs, the “theft” of the state capital, “Alfalfa” Bill Murray, Will Rogers, Wiley Post and various and sundry other historical figures and events in the past life of our state. There was no mention of the destruction of Black Wall Street. It wasn’t until 2002 that public schools in Oklahoma began to teach about what was then known as the Tulsa Race Riot.
The longtime conspiracy of silence is disturbing but somehow not surprising. Airing dirty laundry is never pleasant.
Today, 100 years after the fact, Oklahomans are just now coming to grips with the massacre and destruction of Greenwood. And we are doing so just a year after the murder of George Floyd, in the era of the Black Lives Matter movement prompted by police killings of unarmed black men.
It is well past time to take a long, hard look at the Tulsa Race Massacre to make sure nothing like it ever happens again. It is far from the finest moment in our state’s history, to be sure, but it is a fact, and facts should not be ignored, no matter how painful they are.
The events of May 30 through June 1 of 1921 point out just how far we still have to go when it comes to race relations in our state, indeed in our nation. Someday, we will learn to treat each other as equals, no matter our skin tone or hue. But not yet, far from it, in fact.
How we can hate someone because of how they look rather than how they act is beyond me.
