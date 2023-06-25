Times change. I know Oklahoma has changed.
This is certainly a different state than the one to which I moved in the early 1970s.
For one thing, in those days the state was staunchly Democrat.
The 32nd Oklahoma Legislature, which met from Jan. 5, 1971, to Jan. 2, 1973, was controlled by Democrats. Dems held an 81.25% majority in the state Senate at that time, while the Democrat majority in the House was 77.8%. The governor was Democrat George Nigh.
That is in sharp contrast with today’s political climate. The 58th Oklahoma Legislature saw Republicans enjoying an 81% majority in both houses, and Gov. Kevin Stitt, of course, is Republican.
Times change.
But our state was much more socially conservative in those days. You could not walk into a restaurant and order a cocktail. Prohibition was repealed nationally in 1933, but Oklahoma didn’t allow alcohol sales until 1959, and then only on a limited basis. You used to have to join “private clubs,” in order to imbibe in public in our state. So-called “liquor by the drink,” wasn’t approved until 1984, but then only in certain counties. It wasn’t until 2018 that the last 14 “dry” counties in the state voted to allow liquor by the drink.
Today not only can you buy liquor by the drink in Oklahoma you can buy it on Sundays and purchase full-strength beer and wine at grocery stores.
So much for Will Rogers’ declaration that Oklahomans would vote “dry as long as they could stagger to the polls.”
Times change.
And not only can you drink in what was so long a dry state, but you also can legally partake of marijuana.
True, the only pot that is legal in the Sooner State is that which is prescribed for medical purposes, but that hasn’t stopped many of our fellow Oklahomans from toking up or nibbling on THC-laced edibles.
Roughly 10% of Oklahomans, nearly 400,000, have a medical marijuana card, and thus are eligible to purchase or grow their own pot. That’s a lot of sick people. But according to a recent survey released by the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, the supply of the stuff far outstrips the demand.
The report, prepared by Cannabis Public Policy Consulting LLC, found that the supply of legally produced marijuana is 32 times greater than the demand from licensed patients.
Red, religious Oklahoma, a proud member of the Bible Belt, is listed by World Population Review as the seventh most religious state in the nation. Oklahoma is home to 4,437 churches, according to a recent count. That is no surprise. What is surprising, however, is that as of earlier this year there were roughly 12,000 licensed medical marijuana businesses in the state, according to politico.com. That breaks down to more than 7,000 grow operations and nearly 3,000 dispensaries. Oklahoma, in fact, has about three times as many dispensaries as California, which has roughly 10 times the population.
What was it that Merle Haggard sang about not smoking marijuana in Muskogee?
Times change.
Alcohol and pot aren’t the only guilty pleasures being enjoyed by Oklahomans these days. Place your bets.
Oklahoma has allowed pari-mutuel horse race betting since 1982, playing the lottery since 2004 and gambling in casinos since 2004.
Today, Oklahoma is one of the top gambling states in the nation, according to . We are No. 1 in casinos and gaming machines per capita. Consequently we also are ninth nationally in the percentage of adults with gambling disorders.
Overall, WalletHub ranks our state seventh on its list of most gambling-addicted states.
Deeply red and pious on one hand and awash in gambling, pot and alcohol on the other. It is a curious contrast.
There are no answers here, just questions.
Actually I think the only possible answer is … times change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.