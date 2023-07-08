“There’s never enough time to do all the nothing you want.” Bill Watterson
Have you noticed that a clock or watch can stop, whether it’s come to the end of a battery, or if you happen to still have a windup or self-wind watch?
It can stop recording time, but time itself never stops.
It’s kind of one of those things we observe all the time, but I can’t — most of us can’t — really explain the nebulous subject that is time.
We can spend time, waste time, mark time, run out of time but we cannot conquer time.
Sorry, even if you’re Mark Zuckerberg or Elon Musk and have far, far, far more money than you will ever need or use.
Time marks these guys, whether they want it to or not — whether they like it or not.
Their money is of no consequence in the face of time.
Time always wins.
That’s not to say I wouldn’t mind having a little more money — or a little more time — but I sure can get by on what time has allowed me to do to enjoy this life on earth.
Oh, many think they can conquer time, but each of us is on this earth for an unknown but specific amount of time.
It’s funny and kind of unsettling to sit down on your front room couch and think about time, just as I’m doing in this column.
And, as a people, we can smugly tell ourselves we are making good use of our time on this earth, but it’s still an abstract concept.
We can’t touch time, taste it, feel it or eat it, but we can make time, enjoy time and talk about time.
Funny, isn’t it?
We can make time, spend time, live on borrowed time or we can tell ourselves we can save time — but can we really?
I like to ask silly questions, but this one is serious.
Now, people who know what they’re talking about — I’m not one of them — say that chronological time is the time that we divide into seconds, minutes, hours, days, weeks, months, years, decades, centuries and on and on.
That’s the clinical definition of time.
How I judge time is from my daily work routine. I have a certain amount of time to get everything codified into this newspaper, and we as a newspaper have a certain daily amount of time to get you your news each day, whether it’s a paper thrown into your yard or on a digital device with a digital rendering of a newspaper page.
This week’s column started with a seed of an idea while waiting for the fireworks display Tuesday evening at Meadowlark Park.
The wife and I decided to blow off the fact it felt like another of our now substantial 100-degree heat index days and trek with bagged collapsible camp chairs down Enid’s trail from the Cleveland trailhead to just past the golf course, and station ourselves close to view this year’s firework’s display.
Great, free seats — other than the sweat we paid walking quite a ways in that heat — and another nice Fourth of July fireworks show.
We got hit a few times with the remnants of said fireworks, but it was a good time.
Time well spent, in other words.
There’s that word I can’t seem to get out of my mind — time.
Now, I can waste time with the best of them, and have done my fair share of it during my many decades on this earth.
But, these days, time has begun to speed up.
Ever notice that? Time speeds up as we get older.
Many of us have long since past our school days, when time seemed to stand still as we waited for that last class of the elementary or high school day to end — and we were free to spend time as we wanted.
Time then almost seemed to stand still.
I fondly remember a time in my life when I didn’t have a care in the world, and could just spend my time playing or running around and goofing off.
No bills to pay, nowhere to be at a certain time, no school to attend, nothing to think about but my dreaded homework that would be due when I got back into the classroom.
Americans are lucky that we have a lot of time to spend on things we enjoy doing.
Well, maybe not nearly as much as when we were younger, but we have distractions that make passing time something to look forward to.
On those nights when I turn off the lights in the newsroom and lock the door behind me, time will have come full circle for another week, another day, another hour.
And then … it’s my time again.
Christy is News Editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
