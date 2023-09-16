A boy can learn a lot from a dog — obedience, loyalty, and the importance of turning around three times before lying down.”
— Robert Benchley
Dogs and cats, birds and little pigs, hamsters, fish, turtles, horses, goats, lizards and snakes.
Well not so much snakes.
Ugh!! No — not snakes.
Am I leaving any potential pets out?
People love their pets, they enjoy their pets most of the time, they love petting their pets.
No, probably not fish. I guess that’s where the word petting comes from.
How about a jar full of ants? Are they considered pets? I used to put a half dozen big red ants in a mason jar several times a year — well during summer months when they were certainly plentiful in big red ant dens on the dirt side street just a stone’s throw from my house growing up on the west side of Waukomis.
I would sit for quite a long time and watch them build tunnels. It was mesmerizing.
I didn’t sit for long, though. I had a lot of energy to burn so I constantly was encouraged by my mom to “go outside and play.”
Getting back on topic to our pets, we like to pet animals and birds, have them around us, wandering about and living with us — or tolerating us — and us loving them.
Do you hear that, cats?
Now, dogs are cool and downright funny when you interact with them.
We have a big old boxer-mix named Bentley, a lovable doggie that likes to have his hind quarters scratched, who barks at any strangers who walk near the backyard fence he patrols daily.
Of course, he’s a little goofy when he barks at and chases the many squirrels that traverse the neighborhood.
For birds that land on the birdbath for a quick drink or a cool splash, they seem to get a pass.
They remind our big dog that he needs to head for his outdoor water tub to get a drink himself.
But, woe be it to any mole that pops up in “his” yard.
Cats … there’s a reason there’s been a joke running around amongst us humans about some seemingly impossible task we are trying to do is like trying to herd cats.
Yes, it’s true, they can’t be herded or made to do just about anything we want them to do.
No, they cannot be controlled, unless they want to take a nap.
Which, thankfully, happens about every 10 minutes.
Then there’s Marvin, our one-eyed cat with fur that looks like rock-and-roll idol Sting during his younger years and of the wild, spiky hair, who as I write this is guarding the self-watering dish with his paws wrapped around it.
Marvin, not Sting.
He’s not thirsty, he’s just goofy and being Marvin. He likes to observe our two dogs eating in the morning and I’m at a loss as to why.
Maybe he’s just envious they can eat so much in such a short amount of time — because, when is the last time you observed a dog chewing anything?
That cat is not quite all there.
Guess he learned that from me.
I’ve said this before about house cats, the smaller supposedly gentler rendition of mountain lions and tigers and bears, oh my.
Well, not bears.
But if our pet cats were larger, they would — without a second thought — play with us for a while, then bite our heads off and play with our carcasses some more.
After all, that’s what they do with mice and birds — even crickets and spiders.
Ever watch a cat bat the air when a moth happens to fly too closely to a cat, and said cat is in play mode?
It can be comical when they sit on their haunches and jump about with their paws raised like a boxer, seeking to end that moth’s erratic flying about the room.
Years ago I wrote a column about dogs and their domestication from wolves and other such wild canines.
I always thought dogs were of the same temperament as most all of our pets — until I saw the movie “The Vikings,” with Kirk Douglas and Tony Curtis.
Throwing enemies in pits with wild, hungry, vicious dogs was sport to the Vikings of that film genre.
I hadn’t thought of using that as a punishment, and I looked at dogs different from that day on.
Powerful final scene when Viking Kirk throws himself into the pit of hungry wolves.
My brush with pets over the years almost exclusively has been with dog and cats — and big red ants.
So, I have to let the little Chihuahua out to do her morning thing as she’s whining from her cage, and Marvin is sitting on guard at the water dish, just being Marvin, as he does every morning.
Pets — ya gotta love ’em.
