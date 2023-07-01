When I was growing up and in grade school, without thinking things through, I asked my mom one May day why was there a Mother’s Day and a Father’s Day, but not a kid’s day?
Of course, she hit my ill-conceived, softball question out of the ballpark.
Every day is kid’s day was her reply.
I deserved that.
But, anymore, every day has a designation.
Now, I’m not talking about America’s big-time holidays — the upcoming Fourth of July, Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter just to name the big ones, and so as not to strain my brain early on a Thursday morning, before my two cups of coffee have wrought their magic.
So, in looking through an internet search employing its wizardry, I found a lot of day designations.
Some are relatively serious, while others left me with that “what were they thinking of” day designations.
Well, let see, as I was writing this column on Thursday, it was National Camera Day and National Waffle Iron Day.
OK, I like the camera day, because I’ve liked cameras since a longtime classmate and I shot candids for our 1968 senior yearbook at Waukomis High.
Cameras are cool, and I’ve owned a bunch of them over the years — my old Pentax, my Nikon and my two Leica’s spit out photos over the years.
Now, I rely on my iPhone camera, which I can’t seem to take a bad picture with.
OK, I ended the last sentence with a preposition, so I feel several of my now- departed English teachers rolling in their graves, so I’ll stop while I’m ahead.
But we end sentences in prepositions all the time in our everyday speech — so there.
Now National Waffle Iron Day is obviously not an average American’s idea, but some corporate VP’s notion, and I doubt it will supplant Labor Day.
I found that January has more than its share of special days.
Oh, it has 31 days, but New Year’s Day is and has always been special.
It’s also National Hangover Day, National Bloody Mary Day — both for obvious reasons — National Peace Day and National Polar Plunge Day.
Found National Thank God It’s Monday Day is on Jan. 2, so you can see where this column is going.
Just an unending supply of off-the-wall days a few of us observe every year.
Well, maybe just columnists and people who sit around and think up special days on the calendar.
Now, Jan. 3 is National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day. I seem to be finding some days I didn’t know were designated as special.
But then, every day is a day for chocolate covered cherries, and I’ll leave it at that.
Jan. 6 is National Bean Day, so that’s probably a fairly explosive day to observe.
Sorry for the bathroom humor.
I found Jan. 9 is National Clean Off Your Desk Day, and I let that one pass me by.
I’ll do my best next Jan. 9, and by that time the dust bunnies will be the size of Great Danes, and I’ll find that note I left to myself to be sure and clean off my desk before corporate reps drop by and see the carnage that is my work space.
Did you know that we let World Grin Day pass us by on June 10, along with National Black Cow Day?
Please, all you Angus out there, I’m sorry I missed it.
Maybe I’ll grill a steak on the Fourth of July in your honor.
Then there’s National Corn On The Cob Day on June 12.
No, that’s a real day I observe.
In fact, I try to observe eating corn on the cob as many days as there are in summer.
I see that June 18 is National Wanna Get Away Day.
There’s one I would like to observe a lot more often.
June 20 is National Hike With A Geek Day — one I’m sure my wife would enjoy when the two of us make one of our fairly regular treks on the sometimes rugged hiking trails around Roman Nose.
I guess that June is National Turkey Lovers Month, which is kinda strange since we tend to equate turkey with November and Thanksgiving.
So, I’m thinking someone is having fun with us, and calling a bunch of us turkeys.
Yes Kimberly, I stole your church joke.
OK, on occasion, I’ve been called a turkey for something I said or did.
Probably some will throw in this designation as a title to this week’s column.
There are just too many day designations anymore to keep up.
I guess we are just going to have to wait on National Long Jump Over the Grand Canyon Day, at least until someone finally accomplishes the feat.
Yes, I made that one up.
Maybe National Just Stay in Bed Day?
I wish — you wish.
Christy is News Editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.