It is going to be a perfect Christmas.
Everything is going to go exactly according to plan.
It is not only going to be perfect, it is going to be Hallmark movie perfect, complete with the prerequisite happy ending.
The tree will be perfect. The decorations will be perfect. The outside light display will be perfect. The gifts will be perfect. The cards will be perfect. The parties, the food, the baked treats, the festivities, all perfect. Even the ugly Christmas sweaters will be perfect.
Until the kids, the dogs or the cats run headlong into the tree and there are broken ornaments all over the place.
Then you hear a crash and you discover Junior’s soccer ball just landed in the middle of your nativity scene, and the members of the holy family now resemble tiny survivors of a car wreck.
At least your Clark Griswold-worthy light extravaganza remains intact. Until, that is, the capricious Oklahoma wind turns your inflatable Santa into an unguided missile and he flies away into the night, taking a couple of strings of lights with him.
And then you find out that perfect gift you ordered for your spouse or significant other is out of stock, on back order and won’t arrive until St. Patrick’s Day. And Junior has just now decided he will die if he doesn’t get the hottest toy in creation, available only online and only for 50 bucks over what the discount stores were selling it for a month or so ago.
The Christmas card will be the best, with the family posed just so in adorable matching Christmas jammies. Even the dog is smiling. Wait, he’s not smiling, he’s barfing up part of an ornament he stole off the tree. And the photographer not only captures that un-Kodak moment, but he snapped the photo just as Junior goosed little Susie. And it’s too late for a re-shoot. Maybe we should just shoot Junior.
At least your party is a success until you discover that your neighbor not only can’t hold his egg nog, but he is also prone to bouts of projectile vomiting.
The cookies you are so proud of burned while you were trying to fix your kid’s costume for the church’s Christmas pageant. On the day of the pageant your offspring develops a terminal case of stage fright, and cries all the way through her stint as an angel.
At least your ugly Christmas sweater won’t disappoint you. Except for that moth hole you never noticed before.
And as far as the movie goes, this holiday is becoming more suitable for Comedy Central than the Hallmark Channel.
A perfect Christmas? Reindeer poo. There is no such thing as a perfect Christmas.
Except to someone your hectic, flawed, nerve-racking holiday might represent perfect happiness.
Some people are lonely. They have no family with which to share their Christmas. They will be alone this year, as they were last year and the year before that.
Some people are just barely scraping by financially. Their tree is small and decidedly less than perfect. Their decorations are few, their outside lights non-existent, or perhaps only a single strand of tiny bulbs.
Their gifts will be sparse, and simple, if there are gifts at all. There will be no parties, no baked goods, no festive gatherings. And that Christmas sweater you call ugly, they will huddle in for warmth clear into the new year.
A perfect Christmas? Don’t worry, it will never happen. Never has, truth be told. You know the story. Unwed parents, seeking shelter in a stable, the girl great with child, the young man desperate to make everything perfect for her.
The only sounds were the noises of the animals, punctuated by the young girl’s cries of birth pain.
And then came the bawling of an infant. Amid all the squalor and strife, there he was, all 10 fingers and 10 toes, everything working and in its rightful place, the miracle of creation played out in this humble setting.
But this was more than just a child, this was THE child, Emmanuel, God with us, the Savior of mankind.
His first party was attended not by kings and potentates, but by simple shepherds, who likely smelled just as bad as the animals they tended.
Ideal? No, not by a long shot. But perfect? Certainly.
So don’t worry about having the perfect Christmas. It is an impossible dream. Instead enjoy what you have, share what you can, and try to live as He did, loving everybody, no matter their circumstances.
If we all did that, then Christmas would be, well, perfect.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News and Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
