“I know where I’ve come from. I know why I’m here. I know where I’m going. Do you?” — Billy Graham in “The Cross”
Spoken like someone who has confidence in who he is.
But sometimes it is difficult to maintain that stance.
My husband and I watched Charlton Heston in “The Ten Commandments” over the holidays.
This epic film about the story of Moses reminded me that it isn’t always easy to follow the path you know is right.
In fact, you may be mocked by the very people you thought you could count on. You may wonder why the heck you stick with your morals when everyone else is telling you to give in or give up. You may struggle to keep your head and to stay positive.
The Lord had a calling on Moses’ life from the very beginning.
This Hebrew baby was spared from genocide and reared with Egyptian royalty. He knew what it was like to be happy, well fed and want for nothing. There were many people who cared for him and revered him simply for his position.
Then his true nature began to impress on him and his life took a drastic turn. Before long he found himself in the desert where he experienced God up close and personal. He also got back to the basics and lived simply, a complete reversal from the material excess he was accustomed to.
Let me just note that every minute leading up to that stark moment at the burning bush wasn’t wasted. All the threads of his experience were woven together to form the tapestry of his life.
God’s plan all along was for Moses to lead His people out of bondage but Moses had to get some dirt under his nails per se before he was ready to do so.
The same goes for us. There will be times of joy and there will be times of sorrow. There will be times of wellsprings and there will be times of drought. There will be times of fullness and there will be times of emptiness. There will be times of satisfaction and there will be times of restlessness. There is a constant ebb and flow throughout the years of our existence.
Now Moses initially responded to the Lord upon his calling to leadership how I suspect many of us would: “Who am I, that I should go?”
A season of change was upon him but Moses resisted by listing off all the reasons he should stay put with the sheep. He didn’t think he was qualified to be a shepherd of people.
The Lord’s response to his hesitancy? “I will be with you.”
Moses tried another excuse: “Suppose I go and they don’t believe me?”
God stopped him right then and there with the ultimate end to all arguments: “Tell them I Am has sent me to you.”
How can you say no to that? Furthermore, how can you deny the calling on your life when the Lord clearly speaks to you?
I saw a cartoon once that illustrated Jesus peering at the man in front of Him after giving a command and the word bubble from Jesus’ mouth said, “Did I stutter?”
There was absolutely no doubt that Moses had a job to do, whether he liked it or not. It certainly wasn’t going to stress-free.
He had to face off repeatedly with the pharaoh who hated him and tried to kill him more than once. He had to deal with disgruntled friends and family. And he had a major anger issue, which ultimately prevented him from entering the Promised Land.
Nevertheless, Moses had encountered the Great I Am face to face on that mountainside and he was compelled to obey and serve Him with every fiber in his being.
I know I bore you with my nonstop quoting Joshua, but the man did take up Moses’ mantle and I’ve always been captivated since childhood with God’s word to him in the first chapter of his book:
“No one will be able to stand up against you all the days of your life. As I was with Moses, so I will be with you, I will never leave you or forsake you. Be strong and courageous, because you will lead these people … Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be terrified or discouraged for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”
So take heart and be encouraged. Have the confidence the Lord knows what He’s doing in your life. It may look a little rough around the edges right now, but I guarantee He knows where you’re going, even if you don’t.
