“Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland.” — Isaiah 43:18-19
God is saying He’s DOING a new thing. That means today, behind the scenes, He’s already started on that new thing.
Did you hear it? That new thing is already in motion; you just can’t see it. That new thing is en route and will spring forth like rivers in the desert … on God’s timetable.
We need to trust His timing. His timeframe has no limitations, and He shows up right on time.
Humans operate on a clock; the Lord doesn’t. You might think you’re too old or too sick. You might think it’s too impossible or too late. But those are man’s thoughts, not God’s thoughts.
Don’t believe the lies or restrictions that others (the world, close friends, family members, or even yourself) are saying.
He is a supernatural God. He is the God of unlimited possibilities. He is a big God. He is a powerful God. He is a mighty God.
You may be saying to yourself that you’re pretty tired. That illness has lingered for so long, it seems like it will never be healed. That frustration at work never seems to be truly resolved or pops up at the most inopportune moments. That constant fighting with those neighbors or family members seems like it has gone on forever and no peace is in sight.
The weariness, the exhaustion, the disappointment is building as you tarry through this barren land.
“Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up. Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to all people, especially to those who belong to the family of believers.” — Galatians 6:9-10
Give your desert season to Him. He may be asking you during this desert season to be patient, to be still, to be drawing closer to Him.
He has promised He’s making a way!
It may not be the way you thought it would look like or the way you were expecting.
But I can tell you this, it will be a bigger, better, more rewarding way.
Again, the Lord is not constrained by limits.
He can part the Red Sea. He can open doors that seemed locked. He can break those chains.
God said He will make a fertile land of the wasteland.
“For nothing will be impossible with God.” — Luke 1:37
He said forget what is in the past, what is behind, what is in the rear view mirror. Don’t dwell on what isn’t, and don’t get stuck on what’s happening right now.
It may seem like a set back, when really it’s a set up for better things to come. It may be a necessary ending for an even greater beginning of the next season.
Friend, just hold on, for He is doing a new thing, making a way for you!
Follow Ruth Ann on Facebook @JustHoldOnRR.
