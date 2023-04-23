On his 1969 album, “Rhymes and Reasons,” the late, great John Denver featured a song that has special meaning to me these days.
It’s called, “You done stomped on my heart.”
“You done stomped on my heart and you mashed that sucker flat,” says the refrain.
I can relate. My bride did it to me the other day.
We were discussing a story in this august publication about a new men’s store that just opened this week in Enid, called Dudes Men’s Store.
“The days of you being a dude are long since over,” said my bride.
Wait, what? Since when is the quality of dudeness age related? Needless to say, I was crushed.
Perhaps she was thinking of the song “All the Young Dudes,” written in 1972 by David Bowie and released by the band Mott the Hoople. Admittedly, young I am not, but a dude, certainly.
I am a guy, which is one of the definitions of the word dude.
I know I am male. I can prove it. Just let me reach into my pants and pull something out and I can show you … wait, I was talking about my wallet, I just wanted to check my driver’s license and make sure the M was still there under sex. What were you thinking I meant? Shame on you. Get your mind out of the gutter.
Dude used to be slang for a fellow who was a particularly snappy dresser. That use of the word is thought to stem from the 18th century term “doodle,” as in “Yankee Doodle Dandy.”
The original American dude was Evander Berry Wall, a New York City socialite known for wearing elaborate outfits including top hats, white spats, elaborate plaid coats and wildly striped shirts. Wall was once credited with possessing more than 500 pairs of pants and 5,000 neckties. To win a bet in 1888, Wall changed clothes 40 times between breakfast and dinner. He was proclaimed “King of the Dudes.”
I have been known to get all “duded up” on occasion, but at my age I choose to dress for comfort, not for show. Hmm, what’s this on my shirt? Yum, gravy.
The term dude used to refer to city slickers. Hence the name “dude ranch,” places that cater to people from the city who desire a taste of cowboy life. That’s not me. I got bucked off the last horse I tried to ride. It happened right after I put the quarter in the slot.
Movies have brought us different interpretations of the word dude. In the 1969 classic “Easy Rider,” biker Wyatt, played by Peter Fonda, explains the definition of dude to his lawyer, portrayed by Jack Nicholson, saying “Dude means nice guy, you know. Dude means regular sort of person.” OK, I can see that.
Other films like “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” and “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” defined dude as a cool person.
Well, that leaves me out. The only time I am cool is when the air conditioning is turned down too low.
The whole, you can’t be a dude if you are too old thing is totally debunked by the fact that Paul McCartney, one of the coolest people on the planet, is referred to as “grandude,” by his eight grandkids. And Sir Paul will be turning 81 in a couple of months.
Arguably the most famous dude on the planet is the character played by Jeff Bridges in the 1998 Coen brothers’ film “The Big Lebowski.” Bridges’ character is known simply as “The Dude,” and is a lovable slacker who just wants to bowl and drink White Russians.
“Let me explain something to you,” Bridges’ character says. “Um, I am not ‘Mr. Lebowski,’ you’re Mr. Lebowski. I’m the Dude. So that’s what you call me. You know, that or, uh, His Dudeness, or, uh, Duder, or El Duderino if you’re not into the whole brevity thing.”
I have gotten over the initial shock of having my bride tell me that my advanced age disqualifies me from dude status. I will continue to cling to my dudeness as long as I can, however, even if I must qualify it by putting the word “old” in front of it.
By the way, I am younger than Jeff Bridges, and way younger than Sir Paul.
So to quote Bridges’ character from the film, “the Dude abides.”
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News and Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
