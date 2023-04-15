This column first appeared Dec. 31, 2016.
Did you ever notice that how you feel just about every day is your normal? I mean, your normal may be great, it may be sickly, or painful, or it may be kind of blah.
And, your normal changes over your lifetime. I’m sure my normal when I was 15 is not my normal today.
I noticed this after coming down with a moderately unpleasant cold and/or flu — it’s hard to tell which, since I had symptoms of both.
Anyway, it wasn’t enough to keep me home from work, but it was rather funny Tuesday morning when I tried to talk to the dog and coax her outside for her morning duties, and nothing came out of my mouth.
We both kind of stood there, wondering what was going on.
Old Laryn Gitis had found my vocal chords.
My throat felt pretty much like the south end of a north-bound horse most of the day, but it struck me: I would give anything to not feel this way, including feeling kind of blah, like I had on Sunday.
Blah, at that moment in time, was pretty good.
I don’t get sick very often — I haven’t missed a single day of newsroom work in almost 15 years now, knock on wood — so when I do get sick, it stands out more in my mind.
We probably complain too much about how we feel day to day, when that feeling is not all that bad when we really get sick, and we really feel lousy.
And that got me to thinking about medicine and doctors and health care, and how far it has come from our early-day ancestors.
There’s no way any of us will ever know how medicine began. It began out of necessity when our cave-dwelling ancestors died in their 20s of something that couldn’t be seen, I’m quite sure.
Some bright mind one day woke up in a cave, saw that a brother or a baby had died in the night, and that was that.
I’m sure there was mourning of the loss, and a natural curiosity as to what had happened.
That has to have been when the first spark occurred, when that medical lightbulb came on in someone in pre-history, that maybe something could be done to lessen the deaths, the coughing, the pain and all the resulting nightmares of illness.
Or, maybe it just scared them to death, and it was all about self-preservation.
Of course, we will never know how medicine — in its infancy — was practiced. Cave dwellers and hunter-gatherers didn’t write, couldn’t pass much down to their kinsmen other than oral traditions.
Early medical traditions come to us from ancient Babylon, China, Egypt and India — from great early cultures.
The Greeks really are our first teachers. They laid down concepts that included medical diagnosis, prognosis and medical ethics, which laid foundations for modern medicine.
The Hippocratic Oath, which still is taken by doctors of today, was first written in Greece during the 5th century BCE.
Before civilizations found medicine to be a common need for all who gathered and banded together in cities and towns, the use of plants as healing agents has ancient, pre-history roots.
Tribal bonds used shamans and apothecaries to fulfill the role of healer.
And any healer that could lessen the effects of illness, disease and death, would hold tremendous power within any people.
Since Greece so much influenced our modern-day civilization, the name Hippocrates of Kos still is considered to be the father of Western medicine.
The Hippocratic Corpus is a collection of nearly 70 early medical works from Ancient Greece that codified medical thought, and transformed it from the rudimentary into a science that today still is growing by leaps and bounds.
I think about how the Black Death of 1346 to 1353, that scourge that nearly destroyed Europe and much of the continent, must have had a tremendous effect on medicine.
I’m sure it cast doubt on medical healers of the day, and brought about a renaissance in medicine in much the same way the Renaissance did as a cultural bridge from Medieval thought to the modern world.
When every other person you passed on the street was dying of plague, people wanted answers. The clergy didn’t have it, and neither did the king.
Medicine grew from that scourge of mankind into what it is today.
Yet, as far as medicine has come, it has light years still to go. We are a people constantly in varying stages and degrees of illness. Thankfully, medicine is here for us … even when medicine can’t find an answer or a cure. Just like each and every one of us, it always wants to get better at finding those elusive answers to our ills.
